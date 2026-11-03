Springboks Face Yaqeen Ahmed Injury Scare As Rassie Erasmus Considers Sending Rookie Home
- Rassie Erasmus has been forced to consider an early decision involving one of his exciting new Springbok selections
- The Stormers youngster missed an important training session in Turin, raising questions about his availability
- The latest injury concern comes just days before the Springboks begin their European Nations Championship campaign
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Stormers flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed's maiden Springbok tour is already facing an unexpected setback after a shoulder problem disrupted his preparations in Italy. The 20-year-old was absent from Monday's training session in Turin on 2 November 2026, prompting Rassie Erasmus to consider sending him back to South Africa for further medical examinations.
Ahmed earned his place in the 37-man squad as one of six uncapped selections following his impressive performances at provincial and junior international level. However, his first opportunity to experience the Springboks' European campaign could be cut short before he gets a chance to make his Test debut.
Erasmus addressed the situation after unveiling his matchday squad for Saturday's Nations Championship opener against Italy, explaining that Ahmed had personally informed him about the shoulder problem.
Rassie Erasmus provides Yaqeen Ahmed injury update
According to SA Rugby Magazine, Erasmus explained that Ahmed had informed the medical team about his injury.
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"The doctor told me he is a bit sore," the Springbok coach said.
"I saw him, and he was honest with me and told me he had a sore shoulder. Normally new players would try and hide an injury a bit; he was nice and honest."
Erasmus added that having players in camp without participating in training was not ideal.
"It doesn't help he's here, and players just watch the guys training; we want them to participate," he explained.
Springbok youngster could return to South Africa
The coach acknowledged that Ahmed could still benefit from spending time around the experienced Springboks, particularly flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and fullback Aphelele Fassi.
However, his fitness remains the priority.
"But if we need somebody and he can't play, we'll make the call whether he has to return to South Africa," Erasmus said.
"It looks like he'll have to go back home and go for a scan or two, but we'll make that call tomorrow morning."
The decision was expected on Tuesday, 3 November.
Ahmed's impressive Stormers form
Ahmed earned his call-up after impressive performances for the Stormers. He also represented South Africa A and helped the Junior Springboks win the Junior World Championship earlier in 2026.
His recent performances included three tries in his last two United Rugby Championship appearances.
The Springboks are scheduled to face Italy on Saturday, 7 November, in Turin. France and Ireland follow on 13 and 21 November, respectively.
Ahmed's potential withdrawal would be an unfortunate interruption to his first Springbok tour, although Erasmus has yet to confirm his final decision.
Rob Louw makes intriguing Springbok backline suggestion
Briefly News also reported that former Springbok Rob Louw had proposed an interesting positional combination involving Yaqeen Ahmed and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
Louw believes a change in positions could allow both playmakers to feature in the same Springbok backline.
The former international also questioned the Stormers' recruitment strategy and explained why he believes Ahmed has the qualities to become an important player in South African rugby.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za