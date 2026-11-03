Sizwe Dhlomo fired a sharp response at Natasha Huckfield on X, calling her 'white trash' in a heated public exchange

Huckfield clapped back at the media personality, mocking him with the nickname 'Dhloogle' after he denied caring about her

The online spat caught the attention of netizens, with some reading deeper into the nature of their relationship

Sizwe Dhlomo and Natasha Huckfield exchanged sharp words on X after a disagreement spilt onto the social media platform. Image: Sizwe Dhlomo, Natasha Huckfield

Source: Facebook

Social media erupted on Sunday when media personality Sizwe Dhlomo and commentator Natasha Huckfield went head-to-head in a very public war of words on X, with neither side holding back.

The exchange unfolded when Dhlomo replied to a thread involving Huckfield, calling her "white trash" and insisting he had never concerned himself with her. "My entire life, I've never concerned myself with white trash. You're certainly not special enough for me to start now," he wrote, replying to Huckfield and two other users.

Huckfield fires back at Dhlomo

Huckfield was not having any of it. She swiftly pushed back, pointing out the contradiction in his claim that he did not care about her while simultaneously going out of his way to reply to her thread and ask about her lawsuit. She wrote:

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"'I've never concerned myself with you'... says the guy who literally went out of his way to reply and ask about my lawsuit. If I was actually trash, you wouldn't be sitting here paying this much attention to my life. Try again Dhloogle.”

See post here:

Netizens weigh in

The back-and-forth drew plenty of reaction from social media users who were watching the drama unfold in real time.

@IDelakufa_GP said:

"White trash hate that a black man is way richer than you."

@FEESOD offered a different take entirely:

"From this interaction, I've made a deduction that you two were once a thing."

@iambongsi, one of the users originally tagged in Dhlomo's reply, had a more measured response:

"That’s a low blow from a rich guy."

Sizwe reacted to Lawrence Mudzinganyama's punishment

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in after a Zimbabwean businessman charged with threatening women in Sandton lost his state contracts.

Lawrence Mudzinganyama's company, Moriel Group, was blacklisted following the legal proceedings against him.

Source: Briefly News