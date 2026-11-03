Irvin Khoza has threatened to move future Soweto Derbies from FNB Stadium to Durban

Approximately 6,000 supporters reportedly failed to enter FNB Stadium for the latest derby

The PSL chairman has called for a briefing with stakeholders on Thursday

The future of the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium has come under scrutiny after Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza threatened to move major matches to Durban. Khoza expressed frustration with the organisation of events at the Johannesburg venue following the latest clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 31 October 2026.

The future of the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium has come under scrutiny after Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza threatened to move major matches to Durban. Image:@irvinkhoza

Source: Facebook

The PSL chairman questioned why major football events held in Durban had run smoothly while problems continued to emerge at FNB Stadium. He pointed to the Nedbank Cup final between Pirates and Chiefs, as well as the Pirates versus Mamelodi Sundowns fixture in Durban, as examples of events that had been successfully organised.

Khoza suggested that the PSL could consider taking future high-profile matches to Moses Mabhida Stadium instead of FNB Stadium.

"Maybe the future will be that instead of going to FNB Stadium, let's go to Durban," he said, as reported by eNCA.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Irvin Khoza unhappy with FNB Stadium arrangements

Khoza also threatened to name and shame stakeholders he believes are failing to fulfil their responsibilities when major matches are staged at FNB Stadium.

"We're going to name and shame them because they're letting us down," he warned.

His comments come after another difficult match-day experience for some supporters during the latest Soweto Derby.

According to Africa Soccer, approximately 6,000 fans were left outside FNB Stadium after the gates were closed, despite around 88,000 supporters gaining entry.

Stadium Management SA director Bertie Grobbelaar acknowledged that there had been problems outside the venue, although he maintained that the event had been well managed inside the stadium.

Soweto Derby move to Durban raises questions

The possibility of moving the fixture to Durban would represent a significant change for South African football, given the Soweto Derby's long association with FNB Stadium.

Moses Mabhida Stadium has a capacity of approximately 56,000, considerably smaller than FNB Stadium, which can accommodate around 94,700 spectators.

Khoza has requested a briefing scheduled for Thursday, 5 November, during which concerns about event organisation are expected to receive further attention.

The next league meeting between Pirates and Chiefs is scheduled for 13 March 2027. However, no official decision has been announced to move that fixture to Durban.

Thierry Henry's Soweto Derby comments spark debate

Briefly News previously reported that Thierry Henry expressed surprise after being told Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs supporters sit close to each other during the Soweto Derby

The former Arsenal striker said rival supporters are usually separated at other derbies he has experienced

Source: Briefly News