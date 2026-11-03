Arie Cakes, known for her role in The Gods Must Be Crazy, has reportedly signed up for OnlyFans

A post flagged as adult content on X broke the news and quickly racked up over a million views

Social media users have been reacting to the unexpected career move from the veteran actress

Arie Cakes, known for her association with 'The Gods Must Be Crazy', reportedly joined OnlyFans, sparking conversations online. Image: Arie Cakes

Source: Facebook

A name from cinematic history is making headlines for a very different reason. Arie Cakes, who rose to fame through her appearance in the classic African comedy The Gods Must Be Crazy, has reportedly joined OnlyFans, and the internet has a lot to say about it.

The news spread rapidly after X account @Movie_x shared a post on 2 November 2026 at 3:50 PM, claiming that the actress had signed up for the adult content platform. The post was labelled with a content warning by X and quickly gained traction online.

Arie Cakes and ‘The Gods Must Be Crazy’ legacy

The Gods Must Be Crazy remains one of the most beloved and widely recognised African films ever made, having introduced audiences around the world to a uniquely South African sense of humour and storytelling. Arie Cakes's connection to that franchise gave her a permanent place in pop culture history, which is precisely why the news about her OnlyFans account has generated such a strong reaction.

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Netizens react to the news

The post drew immediate responses from users across X, with many leaning into the humour of the situation.

@UdaraUkpor quipped:

"Well, the gods are definitely crazy now. 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣"

@Movie____x replied:

"Exactly. 😂"

@iamAustinOnyin added cheekily:

"I have the video..."

Lamar Odom joined OnlyFans

Former NBA champion Lamar Odom announced he is joining OnlyFans, becoming the first professional basketball player to make the move.

Odom's pivot to the adult content platform comes years after his high-profile relationship with Khloé Kardashian and well-documented personal struggles.

Source: Briefly News