Shannon Elizabeth shared a post about a gruelling five-hour hike in Cape Town, leaving both her and her dog Cooper completely exhausted

The American Pie actress revealed that Cape Town is now her home, gushing over the breathtaking mountain views

Fans and followers flooded her post with trail recommendations and warm messages welcoming her to South Africa

Shannon Elizabeth gave fans a glimpse of her Cape Town adventure after taking her dog Cooper on a five-hour hike. Image: Shannon Elizabeth

Source: Facebook

Shannon Elizabeth is clearly head over heels for her adopted home. The American Pie actress took to Facebook over the weekend to rave about a five-hour morning hike in Cape Town, admitting she and her dog Cooper were absolutely done for by the time they made it back.

In her post, dated Saturday, 31 October 2026, Elizabeth described the outing as "such an incredible morning," though she was quick to confess the effort took its toll. Cooper, her canine companion, was so worn out that he gladly accepted a lift down the mountain from a fellow hiker. The two of them arrived home and, by her own account, had not moved since.

Shannon Elizabeth's love for Cape Town

What made the post stand out was how genuinely smitten Elizabeth seems with South Africa. She wrote:

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"The views were breathtaking. Hard to believe this is where I live!!”

She also invited her followers to share their own favourite scenic spots, which opened the door to a flood of travel stories and hiking recommendations from fans across the globe.

See post here:

Fans welcome the actress as one of their own

Ed Hollis kept things local, suggesting

"Elsies Peak in Fish Hoek is quite a nice hike to do with your doggy."

Kelly Dooms had a lighter take on Cooper's mid-hike wobble, joking:

"He's like 'mom, this is really high up here....'"

Not everyone stuck to trail talk. Devendrin Govinder offered a heartfelt message, writing:

"It's so inspiring that you have made CT your home and that you champion the environmental causes that you do. May you continue to find contentment and happiness in our country, which is now your country too."

Darren Herzenberg had a cheeky suggestion for how Elizabeth could complete her South African transformation:

"Now you need to get yourself a Springbok Jersey, and your transformation will be complete."

US tourist shared her experience of Mzansi

An American tourist has left social media users in awe after sharing a breathtaking room tour of her accommodation at Lukimbi Safari Lodge in South Africa.

The viral TikTok video showcases a magnificent, spacious cabin complete with a private lounge, a scenic bathtub, an outdoor shower, and a large wooden deck.

Source: Briefly News