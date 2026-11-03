Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus cautioned his squad against writing off a pointless Italy side before Saturday's Nations Championship clash in Turin

South Africa travel to Europe for three consecutive away Tests against Italy, France and Ireland, with a potential finals weekend play-off to follow

Key injuries have disrupted Erasmus's squad planning, with several versatile and experienced players unavailable for the European tour

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has urged his squad to treat Saturday's Nations Championship fixture against Italy in Turin with the utmost respect, despite the Azzurri sitting without a point after three matches in the competition.

South Africa arrive in Europe on the back of bonus-point victories over England, Scotland and Wales in July, and currently lead New Zealand at the top of the southern hemisphere standings on points difference, both sides holding a maximum 15 points. Depending on their final position in the table, the Springboks will round off their European campaign with a play-off during the finals weekend in London from 27 to 29 November.

Erasmus Flags Italy's Quality

Erasmus, who played a central role in South Africa's World Cup triumphs in Yokohama in 2019 and Paris in 2023, has consistently backed Italy and their Argentine coach Gonzalo Quesada. Earlier this year he correctly predicted that Italy would beat England in the Six Nations, which they did for the first time.

"Italy may be ranked 11th in the world, but they are a quality team who have tested us to the limit at times," Erasmus told reporters ahead of the squad's departure for Europe. "They will be playing at home in front of a passionate crowd and be desperate to improve in the second half of the league phase. We dare not underestimate them."

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Italy will also be South Africa's first opponents when the Springboks begin their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive Rugby World Cup title in Australia in October next year.

Injuries Disrupt Squad Depth

Erasmus named a 37-man touring party captained by flanker Siya Kolisi and featuring 16 World Cup winners, but a number of significant players are unavailable. Wing Cheslin Kolbe, the team's leading scorer this season with 44 points, and veteran lock Eben Etzebeth both miss out through injury. Kurt-Lee Arendse and Ethan Hooker are expected to fill the wing positions in Kolbe's absence, while Lood de Jager and Salmaan Moerat are in contention to cover for Etzebeth.

Centre and flanker Andre Esterhuizen, 40-year-old utility forward Deon Fourie, lock RG Snyman and loose forward Kwagga Smith have all been ruled out, with Snyman and Smith sidelined for the entire 2026 season.

The hooker position presents a particular challenge. Star hooker Malcolm Marx confirmed he would not renew his contract with Japanese club Kubota Spears beyond the 2026/27 season, citing family circumstances. Long-serving understudy Bongi Mbonambi remains unavailable due to undisclosed disciplinary issues at the Sharks and a subsequent injury setback, leaving Jan-Hendrik Wessels of the Bulls as the primary option.

After facing Italy, South Africa travel to Paris on 13 November to play table-topping France before meeting Ireland in Dublin eight days later. "France will throw everything at us as usual — it is never easy against them. Then, Ireland will present an equally stern challenge," Erasmus said.

Source: Briefly News