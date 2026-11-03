Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named six uncapped players in his squad for the European leg of the Nations Championship

Erasmus said the rookies joined the squad in camp and will be exposed to team structures before being considered for selection

The Springboks face Italy, France and Ireland in three consecutive Tests, with a Nations Championship final berth on the line

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has outlined when six uncapped players in his European tour squad could see action, confirming they will not feature in Saturday's Test against Italy in Turin on 2 November 2026.

Rassie Erasmus Confirms When 6 Uncapped Springboks Will Get Game Time on European Tour

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The six rookies, lock Riley Norton, loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka, flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed, centre Markus Muller, winger Sebastian de Klerk and utility back Luan Giliomee, are part of the travelling group but have been earmarked for later fixtures. Lock Salmaan Moerat is the only player set to make his first appearance of the season against Italy.

Rookies to be integrated gradually

Erasmus said the uncapped players arrived in camp and would be assessed before being considered for selection against France in Paris on 13 November or Ireland in Dublin on 21 November.

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"They all joined us in camp today and are excited about the tour ahead, so we'll expose them to our structures this week and monitor how they progress, and hopefully we'll be able to give them a chance to show what they can do at this level against top opposition in the next few weeks," Erasmus said.

He added:

"They are special players, who all bring something different to the team, and we have full faith in their talent and skillsets."

The coach also noted that Japan-based players had the advantage of arriving in Italy ahead of the wider squad, giving them extra preparation time with certain members of the coaching staff.

Rassie Erasmus Confirms When 6 Uncapped Springboks Will Get Game Time on European Tour

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Three-match sequence carries high stakes

All three Tests on the tour carry significant weight, with a place in the Nations Championship final on the line. Erasmus described the upcoming matches as critical to establishing the right momentum.

"We have three challenging matches ahead if we want to advance to the last game of the finals weekend, so our next three matches are going to be vital to lay a strong foundation for the tour," he said.

"All our energy is focused on the match against Italy for now."

Erasmus also cautioned against underestimating Italy, who are ranked 11th in the world, noting that the Azzurri would be motivated by playing in front of their home crowd.

"Italy are a quality team who will enter this match with immense motivation with an eye on trying to start their home leg on a positive note in front of their home crowd, and they have challenged us well before," he said.

He identified accuracy and durability as the key requirements for the Springboks across all three Tests.

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