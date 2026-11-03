A Toyota Quantum taxi driver died after his vehicle struck a stationary SAPS Nyala on the N3 southbound in Germiston shortly after midnight on Tuesday

Preliminary reports suggest the armoured police vehicle had broken down in the middle of the freeway before the collision occurred

Emergency crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the trapped driver, but he was declared dead at the scene

A taxi driver collided with a Nyala and died. Image: @Abramjee/ X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG — A taxi driver has died after his Toyota Quantum minibus collided with a SAPS Nyala armoured vehicle on the N3 southbound in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, in the early hours of Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee reported the incident on X, stating the crash occurred between the Elands and Rand Airport interchanges shortly after midnight. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, where they found the driver trapped inside the badly crushed cab of the taxi.

Driver freed with hydraulic equipment, declared dead

Rescue workers used specialised hydraulic equipment to extract the driver from the wreckage. Despite their efforts, he was declared dead at the scene. A post by X user @ReezaySA, citing Ekurhuleni's Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS), corroborated this account, confirming that firefighters carried out the rescue operation.

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The driver has not been named. It remains unclear whether any passengers were travelling in the taxi at the time of the collision. Photographs shared by Abramjee show emergency personnel working around the wrecked minibus, whose front end sustained severe damage, with a police bakkie visible nearby.

SAPS Nyala reportedly broke down on freeway

According to Abramjee, no occupants of the Nyala were injured. The armoured vehicle's driver was reportedly alone inside at the time of impact.

Preliminary reports from Abramjee indicate the Nyala had broken down and was standing still in the middle of the freeway when the taxi struck it from behind. The @ReezaySA post similarly stated the vehicle had stopped in the lane, and noted that the exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

SAPS had not publicly addressed the incident or explained why the armoured vehicle was stopped in a live lane of the freeway. Two lanes on the N3 southbound were temporarily closed to allow emergency and rescue teams to operate at the scene. It was not immediately known when the road would fully reopen.

View Abramjee's post on X:

SAPS runners killed in accident

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Constable Zenzile Ntuli and Captain Vusi Skosana, the two SAPS runners killed in a head-on collision while travelling home after the Jacaranda Marathon.

Both officers had completed the race hours before the crash, and Ntuli had recently won the First Master Female Athlete award at the SAPS National Marathon Championships.

Source: Briefly News