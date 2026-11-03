Alpha Primary School announced the passing of Mrs Gevone Johannes, a dedicated educator who served the school for 14 years

Mrs Johannes had been battling cancer after stepping away from teaching at the start of 2026 to care for her ill newborn baby

Colleagues, fellow schools and community members poured out their grief and condolences online

Alpha Primary shared a tribute for Mrs Johannes. Image: Alpha Primary School

Source: Facebook

Alpha Primary School is mourning the loss of Mrs Gevone Johannes, a teacher who gave 14 years of her life to the school community. The Port Elizabeth school shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook on 2 November 2026, announcing that Mrs Johannes had passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mrs Johannes, born Gevone Snyman and warmly known by the kids as Mrs Seafield, joined Alpha Primary School in 2012 and remained a dedicated member of staff until 2025. Over those years, she became far more than a colleague to those around her. The school described her as a cherished part of the Alpha family whose contributions and memories would never be forgotten.

A difficult final chapter

At the start of 2026, Mrs Johannes stepped back from teaching to focus on caring for her newborn baby, who was seriously ill. Not long after, she herself received a cancer diagnosis, and the months that followed were marked by immense personal hardship. The school community rallied around her throughout her illness, offering prayer and support as she fought to recover.

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Her passing comes as Alpha Primary School prepares to celebrate 65 years of existence with a gala event on 21 November 2026 at the ETC Conference Centre in Gqeberha. The school said her death has left a void that cannot easily be put into words, extending condolences to her family, friends, fellow educators and the many learners whose lives she touched.

View the Facebook post below:

A community united in grief

The tribute drew an outpouring of grief on the page from people across the education community and beyond.

Dion Snyman wrote:

"You were brave until the end. Seeing you suffering from the pain was heartbreaking but through all of that you still managed to give me a smile. May your soul rest in eternal peace."

Nicole Kohen said:

"My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family 🤗 May God comfort you all in this time of bereavement 🙌🏻 Rest in peace Mrs. Seafield 🤍🕊"

Michelle Goezaar May shared:

"😢 jinne so sad. So beautiful and healthy 🥹 Sincerest condolences to the family of Mam and Alpha Primary school. All our young people go so soon 🥹🥹🥹"

Eleanor Swartz added:

"My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at Alpha Primary. MHDSRIP 🙏 ♥"

Alpha Primary School closed its tribute with words that captured the sentiment of all who knew her:

"Your time at Alpha may have come to an end, but your memory will forever remain part of our school's story."

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Source: Briefly News