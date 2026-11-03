United States Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, weighed in on South Africa's removal from AGOA eligibility

The Donald Trump administration announced South Africa's removal, effective 1 January 2027, alongside Rwanda

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Bozell's comments, sharing varied reactions to the news

US Ambassador Leo Bozell III blamed South African government policies after the country was removed from AGOA eligibility. Image: Phill Magakoe/ TdtNews Afrika (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The United States Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, has publicly blamed the South African government for the country's loss of preferential trade access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The Donald Trump administration announced the country's removal from the programme effective 1 January 2027. Rwanda was also suspended alongside South Africa.

The announcement, made on 2 November 2026, cited practices inconsistent with AGOA eligibility criteria, including trade barriers, corruption, and threats to US national security and foreign policy interests.

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Bozell calls the outcome "predictable and preventable"

Writing on X on 2 November 2026, Bozell did not hold back in attributing responsibility.

"It is regrettable that South African policies led to the termination of AGOA for South Africa. This was a predictable and preventable outcome resulting from the rejection by South Africa's government of real concerns raised by the U.S. Government," he wrote.

Despite the sharp tone, the ambassador indicated a willingness to continue engaging, saying that he remained hopeful that there was a way to address the concerns between the two nations.

AGOA grants duty-free access to the US market for thousands of South African products. South Africa is the largest beneficiary of the programme, with an estimated 250,000 jobs tied to it, primarily in the automotive, agricultural, and apparel sectors.

Although Congress extended the legislation until the end of 2028, the White House determines annually which countries qualify for the programme.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans reacted with a mix of concern and defiance on social media.

@zukofipaza wrote:

"There was South Africa before AGOA, and there will still be a strong South Africa after AGOA."

@ernst1023 stated:

"The possible loss of AGOA benefits in January 2027 is not necessarily a crisis. It is an opportunity for South Africa to redefine its economic sovereignty. No nation can build lasting prosperity on trade privileges granted at another country's discretion. The answer lies in industrialisation, competitive exports, diversified markets and stronger African trade. Economic independence must be built, not granted."

@InDieSkaduwee thanked the ambassador:

"Thank you for having granted our government so much time when you did not have to. We know it was on behalf of our citizens, and we appreciate your patience. Tough times ahead for SA."

@SomerSeeSon echoed those sentiments:

"We understand. Thank you for the time we were part of that agreement. It was much appreciated. Thank you for the ongoing support of the minorities in SA."

@Peter_Savege exclaimed:

"South Africa needed this wake-up call. Hopefully, all other aid can be cancelled. In that way, we can not be bullied or blackmailed by anyone. We should trade with whoever wants to trade with us."

@Stayingput3 added:

"To think they could have avoided this. I reckon it will almost be impossible to undo."

Cyril Ramaphosa urges citizens to brace for AGOA loss

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to brace for a potential exclusion from AGOA.

Ramaphosa warned that the impact on jobs would be 'devastating', with an estimated 250,000 positions linked to the initiative.

The announcement sparked varied reactions on social media, with some people supporting the statement and others criticising it.

Source: Briefly News