Makhadzi shared a distressing video revealing she is held in Botswana after men she claims were not uniformed police officers seized her passport and vehicle

The Limpopo singer says the incident unfolded mid-performance, when her road manager signalled trouble, and she was confronted by two unknown men demanding her passport

The saga is linked to promoter Gilbert 'PP' Seagile, who allegedly previously defrauded Makhadzi of P50,000 and organised a show without the correct paperwork

Makhadzi is allegedly stranded in Botswana, saying her passport and car have been seized. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Facebook

Limpopo musician Makhadzi found herself in a deeply unsettling situation in Botswana on 3 November 2026, claiming that her passport, car and belongings had been held for three days by men she did not trust to be legitimate law enforcement. A visibly frustrated Makhadzi recounted the ordeal in detail, describing how the confrontation unfolded right in the middle of her performance.

Makhadzi, who started the video by saying she feels like she is being kidnapped, explained that she was on stage, performing her fourth song, when her road manager used a hand signal to get her attention. She quietly slipped away while her dancers continued performing, and discovered that men were waiting for her outside.

"If it's someone who wants to kidnap me or what, they can't do it publicly," she said, explaining why she remained calm initially.

What happened to Makhadzi in Botswana?

When she approached the group gathered near her vehicle, two men she did not recognise told her they were there to serve her with a letter and requested her passport. Her first concern was verifying who they were.

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"How do I trust you? How do I believe you that you are a police officer because you are not even wearing a uniform?" she said in the video.

The men could not produce a name tag, a warrant of arrest, or a court order. She said they only had a document containing conversations she had not yet read through, and she asked to move the discussion to a police station for safety and transparency.

Unverified information from Buzz Life News explains that the situation is rooted in a dispute with Gilbert "PP" Seagile, a Botswana events promoter and newly elected chairman of the Association of Botswana Night Clubs and Bars. According to reports, Seagile allegedly previously defrauded Makhadzi of P50,000 (approximately R60,582) and is alleged to have organised a Makhadzi One Woman Show without the correct permits, consent or financial planning to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Watch Makhadzi recount the ordeal in her own words as she describes the passport seizure and confrontation in Botswana:

Reactions are divided among netizens

The video sparked strong reactions online, though not all were sympathetic.

@_Tee__G wrote:

"Makhadzi is reportedly stranded in Botswana after four men pretending to be police officers allegedly took her passport and vehicle. Botswana, we are giving you 24 hours to ensure that Makhadzi is safely brought back home to South Africa. 🇿🇦 And if anything happens to her…"

@somethingFRESCA directed a warning at the promoter:

"@GilbertSeagile we humbly urge you, 'do not provoke South African's by taking their artists hostage.' You forget that you'll be in SA soon and you have family; if you have intentions of going back to Botswana, please release our artist. Let the legal process take its course."

Others were far less supportive. @TumiMashabela wrote:

"We are busy in our country, and celebrities aren't a part of that. They're for Africans. We are patriotic for South Africans in South Africa... she's out entertaining Botswana. I wish her well in whatever is going on with her in that foreign neighbouring country 💛💚🖤❤️"

@Bra_Sporo14 added:

"Nah, she never stands with us during these difficult times; they must keep her there for a few more days."

@MfanaWaMoAfrica shared a similar sentiment:

"Celebrities helping South Africa with nothing...they can extend with 6 days."

@Smadzadzahun asked:

"Has she been vocal and patriotic on the asylum seekers matter? Let's start there."

Makhadzi a no-show

Briefly News previously reported that King Monada's live performance at a Tembisa restaurant descended into chaos.

Makhadzi, who was next on the bill, never took the stage and left without any public explanation.

Source: Briefly News