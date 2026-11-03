South African musician Booshle G shared a cinematic proposal video on Facebook that left fans and followers emotional

The outdoor proposal took place on Monday, 2 November, in a scenic grassy valley before celebrations moved to a garden with family and friends

Booshle G credited friends and family for making the special moment possible, also thanking videographer Daniel Storm Smith

South African muso Booshle G got engaged. Image: Booshle G

Source: Facebook

South African musician Booshle G has set hearts racing after sharing a stunning proposal video online, revealing that he popped the question to his partner on Monday, 2 November.

The cinematic clip, shot in a picturesque outdoor setting with a grassy valley, a pond, and rolling hills in the background, captured the moment's raw emotion in breathtaking detail. The proposal then transitioned to a tree-lined garden celebration with loved ones cheering the newly engaged couple on.

Booshle G's emotional proposal moment

In the video, the reaction from his partner was nothing short of overwhelming. She could be heard exclaiming repeatedly as the surprise unfolded, barely able to contain herself as she processed what was happening around her. Family and friends had clearly been in on the plan, and the gathering quickly turned into an impromptu celebration once she said yes.

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Sharing the footage to Facebook, Booshle G wrote: "I got engaged to my best friend❤️. Thank you to all our friends and family who made this possible; we owe it to you. 📹: Daniel Storm Smith, because of you, we'll cherish this moment forever✨ Thank you, bro."

The post has since attracted a wave of warm messages from fans and followers who were clearly moved by the milestone.

Watch the heartfelt proposal that has Mzansi talking:

Fans and friends celebrate with Booshle G

The comments section quickly filled up with congratulatory messages from people close to the musician and admirers of his work. Some fans revealed they had quietly harboured feelings for him, while others connected the engagement to the emotional depth already present in his music.

Thomas Matur Comfort wrote:

"I have to swallow my crush to wish you happy engagement!!!"

Muholeza Rukumeta said:

"Love your sound bro, yeah now I understand where the fusion stems from. 😍"

J-Lee Human shared:

"Wow, I'm so excited we have all dreamed of the perfect person for you; we are so happy boogie! Congratulations when she's coming…"

Nokwethu Mamba dropped a playful nod to one of Booshle G's songs, writing:

'"Please don't cry no more"💃💃'

Tarryn-Lee Wild added:

"This is such awesome news 🙌 huge congrats, guys. May your lives and marriage be blessed."

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Source: Briefly News