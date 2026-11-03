Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus addressed public criticism of lock Salmaan Moerat ahead of the Test against Italy in Turin on Saturday

Moerat returns to the starting lineup for the first time in 2026 after recovering from neck and toe injuries sustained earlier in the year

Erasmus acknowledged he monitors social media but drew a clear distinction between valid opinions and what he called 'nonsense' about Moerat

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has come out firmly in support of lock Salmaan Moerat, dismissing criticism directed at the player and insisting he has never taken it seriously.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Erasmus confirmed Moerat will start in the second row alongside Ruan Nortjé when South Africa face Italy in Turin on Saturday.

It will be Moerat's first appearance for the Springboks in 2026, having missed the opening stages of the Nations Championship while recovering from neck and toe injuries. He last featured for the world champions against the same opponents in July 2025.

Erasmus on social media and Moerat's critics

The Bok coach acknowledged that he does follow social media, contrary to what some international teams might claim, but said not all commentary carries equal weight.

Erasmus said he appreciated South Africans who were willing to express their opinions, pointing to the criticism Willie le Roux and Faf de Klerk had faced, as well as the support players received when they overcame the odds. However, he dismissed the criticism directed at Salmaan Moerat, explaining that the lock was not expected to produce flashy performances on the field.

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The Springboks coach described Moerat as a hard-working forward who brings an important physical presence to the team, comparing his role to those of Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman. He stressed that the team needed a grinder for the fixture and believed Moerat had exactly the qualities required.

What Moerat offers that goes unseen

Erasmus was candid about the difficulty of conveying Moerat's value to those who judge players on visible highlights alone.

"Nobody probably understands how hard he scrums, how hard he mauls, how hard he cleans the ruck, how physical he is doing it, and how he stops mauls," Erasmus added.

"You can never really explain that to people, but we're not upset that people don't see it."

The 28-year-old Moerat, who has captained the Springboks on four or five occasions according to Erasmus, has reportedly won every match in which he has led the side. He is the 66th player to wear the Bok captaincy.

Moerat joined French club La Rochelle from the Stormers ahead of this season but has seen limited game time, managing only 94 minutes for his new club since his arrival.

Erasmus closed by reaffirming the team's internal perspective.

"As long as Salmaan knows, and his teammates know, that we see it and that we value it. He's the kind of guy we enjoy having in our team."

Source: Briefly News