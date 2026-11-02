President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a stark warning to ANC councillors and mayors at a pre-election rally in Mdantsane

Ramaphosa said the ANC wants accountable, capable and ethical leaders running municipalities across South Africa

South Africans reacted sharply online, with many questioning why action was not taken sooner

Ramaphosa warned ANC councillors and mayors. Image: Evaristo Sa

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — President Cyril Ramaphosa has put ANC councillors and mayors on notice, warning that those who fail to serve their communities or misuse public funds will be removed from their positions.

Ramaphosa made the remarks on 1 November 2026 at the ANC's final rally ahead of elections, held at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa's warning to local Government leaders

The president was direct about the ANC's expectations for local government, stressing that the party would no longer tolerate poor leadership at municipal level.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"We want to place emphasis on making sure that we get accountable and capable and ethical people who are going to be elected because we want municipalities that are properly run municipalities that use public money responsibly and municipalities that will also maintain infrastructure and support economic development," Ramaphosa said.

He reserved particularly sharp language for mayors who abuse their positions. "If those councillors are not going to work for our people, we are going to take them out of their positions. We want mayors who understand that leadership is about working for the people. If our mayors are going in to steal money and not work for our people, we will take them out," the president said, adding: "Leadership is not about status; it is about service."

Ramaphosa said the ANC wants performing leaders who uphold the party's integrity. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans respond with scepticism

The speech drew swift and largely sceptical reactions on social media, with many users questioning the timing and sincerity of the warning.

@disengaged1984 wrote:

"What do we as South Africans do about underperforming presidents?"

@MariaMotlalile said:

"You are the same with them; there's no difference, start by firing yourself first."

@ALETTAHA responded with:

"Too late. We're sacking them on 4 November 2026."

@LibertarianZA was pointed in his criticism:

"If he was serious, he'd just sack them. No vows needed. And why wait 8 years into your presidency to do so? It's all pure bull."

@RNaidoo questioned the recycling of ineffective politicians:

"For how long have the dead-weight, useless politicians been recycled? The end is near for @MYANC."

President Ramaphosa and Irvin Khoza

In a previous report from Briefly News, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Dr Irvin Khoza have called on South African football supporters to turn out in numbers for Wednesday's local government elections.

Source: Briefly News