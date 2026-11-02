Former House of Zwide actor Jeffrey Sekele, who played Isaac Molapo, has landed a role in Skeem Saam

The SABC1 soapie welcomed Sekele on the show on its social media accounts on 2 November 2026

Fans of the educational soapie previously responded to the show's storyline

'Skeem Saam' welcomes Jeffrey Sekele. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam recently welcomed fan-favourite actor Jeffrey Sekele, who plays Bra Boikie's brother Jackson.

Sekele previously made headlines when he joined eTV's canned telenovela House of Zwide as Isaac Molapo.

The educational soapie welcomed the actor on its X account on Monday, 2 November 2026.

"Meet the talented Jeffrey Sekele, the man behind the intense character Jackson Ramasemola! Will he seek revenge for Bra Boikie’s tragic fate?" said the show.

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Skeem Saam fans comment on the character

@sheetsngeeggles said:

"Hook him up le Principal Thobagale for a more permanent role. #skeemsaam needs a strong "older" male lead since you took away Ntate Maputla. We're missing Baby Boomer characters."

@Ke_Mpho_M responded:

"Bra Boikie is still alive; I just can't prove it."

@animationhub10 wrote:

"I think Skeem Saam has run its course; what even is this storyline? You guys can close shop now; it’s okay, we can have a good run @SkeemSaam3."

@MhanaFana replied:

"Hay SkeemSaam, no stop this storyline sa Bra Bookie is boring, and it is costing us. We all know that boikie was bitten by a snake. Stop this thing of accusing the maputla boys #SkeemSaam."

@Raquel_Rams37 reacted: said:

"Bra Boikie was in a plane crash that broke Thabo's leg and left Clinton half dead, but the same plane crash could not have possibly broken Boikie's ribs. Ai bafana re teng serious bahn."

'Skeem Saam' welcomes legendary Jeffrey Sekele. Image: HouseofZwide

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam replaces actor Macks Papo Senatla as Marothi Maphuthuma

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam fans were recently surprised when actor Macks Papo was replaced as Marothi Maphuthuma.

According to media reports, Papo could not return to the show due to personal reasons.

Viewers of the soapie took to social media on Thursday, 8 October 2026, to comment on Papo's replacement.

Source: Briefly News