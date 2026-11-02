Nozipho Ntshangase jetted off to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and shared glimpses of her getaway

The former Mommy Club star opened up about needing a break after a full and sometimes overwhelming year

Nozipho showed off her curves during a Bamboo Rafting adventure, flaunting her new bust following her mommy makeover surgery

Nozipho Ntshangase jetted off to Jamaica. Images: simplynozipho

Source: Instagram

Nozipho Ntshangase is soaking up the sun in Jamaica, and her Instagram followers are living vicariously through every post.

The reality TV star-turned-podcaster touched down in Montego Bay and wasted no time sharing the highlights from what appears to be a much-needed solo escape.

Taking to her Instagram page on 30 October 2026, Nozipho posted a carousel of photos and videos from a stunning resort, giving fans a peek at both her stylish beachside outfits and the breathtaking scenery surrounding her.

Nozipho Ntshangase shared glimpses of her holiday. Image: simplynozipho

Source: Instagram

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Nozipho opens up about the year she's had

In her caption, the star made clear that this trip was less about adventure and more about restoration. Reflecting on what brought her to this point, she wrote:

"The journey here was a long one, but waking up to views this beautiful makes it all worthwhile. It's been a full, busy and sometimes overwhelming year, and I think I'm more than ready for a little pause."

She was deliberate about stripping the holiday of any performance or expectation, adding:

"A chance to slow down, catch my breath, rest and find my centre again. No elaborate plans, no pressure to do too much. Just sunshine, beautiful surroundings and giving myself permission to simply be. Here's to taking a moment for me. To rest, reset and come back to myself."

The post came shortly after Nozipho returned from a brand-sponsored trip to China, organised by vehicle manufacturer Lepas, making her Jamaican getaway feel like a well-earned personal chapter after months of work commitments.

Nozipho Ntshangase emphasised that her trip was not tied to any work, but was a chance for her to reset. Image: simplynozipho

Source: Instagram

Bamboo rafting and a bold swimsuit moment

One of her most-talked-about updates from the island featured a video of a Bamboo Rafting experience. For the outing, Nozipho stepped out in a Rasta/ Reggae flag-inspired bathing suit that showed off her figure, including her new bust, which she had done as part of a broader mommy makeover journey earlier in the year.

Fans have been following her transformation closely, and her confidence on the raft did not go unnoticed.

Followers have expressed that they are looking forward to more content from the trip, but more than anything, they are glad to see Nozipho finally taking time to pour into her own cup.

See Nozipho Ntshangase's holiday content below.

Nozipho Ntshangase undergoes another surgery

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nozipho Ntshangase preparing to undergo another surgery.

The former Mommy Club star left social media divided on whether she truly needed the surgery.

Source: Briefly News