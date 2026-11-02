A visiting tourist filmed himself exploring a Spar supermarket in Sea Point, Cape Town, completely stunned by what he found inside

Instagram creator @willpalmeer marvelled at the store's immaculate shelves, fresh produce, and deli offerings, comparing them favourably to stores abroad

South Africans and expats flooded the comments with pride, though some viewers had a cheeky theory about why tourists keep going viral over local supermarkets

A tourist shared his genuine reaction to visiting a local grocery store. Image: @willpalmeer

Source: Instagram

A New Zealand tourist caused a stir online after sharing his reaction to visiting a Spar supermarket in Sea Point, Cape Town. Instagram creator @willpalmeer posted the clip on 1 November 2026, and it quickly gathered attention for all the right reasons.

In the video, the visitor walks through the store visibly impressed. He points out the near-perfect arrangement of stocked shelves, the cleanliness of the aisles, and the generous spread of fresh produce, pastries, and deli items on display. Having experienced supermarkets in other parts of the world where organisation tends to fall short, he declared South African grocery stores unmatched and said he planned to return regularly.

Cape Town Spar wins over a foreign visitor

The clip struck a chord with South Africans at home and abroad. Expats in the comments were quick to back his view, agreeing that local grocery stores hold their own against anything the world has to offer. But not everyone in the comments took it entirely seriously. A few viewers pointed out that this kind of reaction was becoming a familiar sight online, with some playfully questioning whether there was more to it than simple admiration.

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Watch the clip that got everyone talking in the Instagram reel here.

The tourist was impressed with the perfectly stocked shelves, cleanliness, and fresh bakery treats. Image: @willpalmeer

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to the viral Spar video

South Africans flooded the comments with pride, humour, and a few reality checks:

@henrythe_cute wrote:

"Yeah, I've lived abroad for 20 years, and South African grocery stores are the ultimate. The deli food is also fire."

@pellelilly743 said:

"All supermarkets across the country look like that, mate."

@phala_maniac wrote:

"No DNA."

@vanithachetty added:

"South African stores are top-notch."

@whoaaa_annie pointed out:

"And that's not even our premium supermarket 🎉✨"

@lizbaer17 concluded:

"Yep! Our supermarkets are the best in the world. Unbelievably good quality."

3 Briefly News articles about tourists in SA stores

A UK tourist went viral after marvelling at a "boujee" Cape Town Woolworths, with amused South Africans playfully telling him to say "braai" instead of "barbecue."

An American tourist was left stunned by the massive variety of energy drinks filling a Cape Town convenience store's fridges, prompting hilarious reactions from South Africans explaining why they need so much energy.

An international traveller was left baffled after spotting thriving Woolworths stores in Africa years after the brand closed in Britain, prompting South Africans to humorously explain that the local retailer is a separate company.

Source: Briefly News