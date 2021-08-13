Christopher Jaftha: Age, partner, family, TV shows, movies, nominations, worth

Christopher Jaftha started his career on South Africa's longest-running theatre production, African Footprint. He has graced our screens in various local shows, from presenting in Top Billing to terrifying us in Netflix's Heks; Chris seems to be the jack of all trades. Find out more about this Mzansi star, his childhood, accomplishments, and "secret" girlfriend.

Christopher Jaftha is a South African actor, dancer, singer, model, MC and presenter who rose to fame in 2015. Photo: @ChrisJaftha/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This South African talent did not have the easiest childhood, but he never let that get in the way of achieving his dreams. Read on with Briefly.co.za to find out where he grew up and how he accomplished his celebrity status.

Christopher Jaftha's profile

Full Name: Christopher Jaftha

Christopher Jaftha Nickname: Chris J

Chris J Gender: Male

Male Date of Birth: 25 December 1983

25 December 1983 Christopher Jaftha's age: 38 in 2021

38 in 2021 Zodiac: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Westbury, Johannesburg

Westbury, Johannesburg Current residence: Sydenham, Johannesburg

Sydenham, Johannesburg Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: unconfirmed

unconfirmed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Height: 1.83m

1.83m Christopher Jaftha's partner: Galya Oster

Galya Oster Christopher Jaftha's sister: unconfirmed

unconfirmed School: National School of Arts and Stella Adler School of Film

National School of Arts and Stella Adler School of Film Occupation: Actor, dancer, singer, model, MC and Presenter

Actor, dancer, singer, model, MC and Presenter Christopher Jaftha's net worth: $300 000 in 2021

$300 000 in 2021 Christopher Jaftha's Instagram: @ChrisJaftha

@ChrisJaftha Twitter: @ChrisJaftha

@ChrisJaftha Followers: 112k

112k Facebook: Christopher Jaftha

Christopher Jaftha Website: www.jaftha.com

Christopher Jaftha generally keeps his family out of the spotlight to respect their privacy. Photo: @ChrisJaftha/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Christopher Jaftha's biography

Christopher Jaftha, born and raised in Westbury, Johannesburg, was a Christmas baby. His family moved to Eldorado Park when he was three, where he attended one of the first of South Africa's multiracial schools, Calvary Christian College. He was exposed to gang violence when growing up in the townships, which he claims helped to round him as a person.

Following the move to Ennerdale, his family went through financial struggles, and Chris' brother faced a severe illness that affected his hearing and his vision. Regardless of their hardships, Chris always speaks fondly of his past and prefers to share the positive lessons he learnt in the townships.

"Those kinds of experiences just make you grateful for where you come from and makes me appreciate what my folks have done for us."

African Footprint celebrates over 20 years of successful shows making history. Photo: @ChrisJaftha/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Christopher Jaftha's career

Having matriculated early, at just sixteen, Chris volunteered at Youth for Christ before travelling to the States. He proceeded to enrol at the Stella Adler School of Film in Los Angeles. Upon his return to the motherland, the young talent was discovered by African Footprint, which became his introduction to the South African Theatre scene.

Christopher Jaftha in the Theatre

"African Footprint"

"Aladdin" in Aladdin the annual Pantomime 2013

"High School Musical" as Chad Danforth

"Footloose" as cowboy Bob

"Mama Mia" as Eddie

"Dream Girls" as Wayne and Tiny Joe Dixon

"Saturday Night Fever"

"The Boys in the Photograph"

"Peter Pan" the Pantomime

"Pinocchio" the Pantomime

Bernardo in "West Side Story"

The Prince in "Sleeping Beauty"

Christopher Jaftha hosts South Africa's new favourite dating reality show. Photo: @ChrisJaftha/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Following much success in Mzansi's theatres, Chris competed in the show Presenter Search on 3 in 2015, which kick-started Christopher Jaftha's Top Billing and on-screen career. Since then, he has hosted and appeared in numerous shows, including the Netflix horror movie, Heks, released in 2020. Christopher Jaftha's nominations include Most Popular TV Presenter at the 2020 South African Film and Television Awards. When discussing the future, this South African star states:

"I love everything I do but I more especially love film. I want to do more feature films and I want to do it with the best in the game."

Christopher Jaftha's TV shows and movies

"Heks/ The Hex"

"Table Manners"

"99 Problems"

"Die Staat se Bul"

"Bedford Wives"

Celebrity Guest on "Change Down"

Host of "Dancing with the Stars South Africa"

Geraamtes in "Die Kas"

"High Rollers"

"iNkaba"

"Isidingo"

Finalist on "Presenter Search on 3"

Celebrity Guest on "Red Cake - Not the Cooking Show"

"Roer Jou Voete"

Host of "The Longest Date"

Host of "Top Billing"

Christopher Jaftha raises awareness on skin safety and cancer prevention. Photo: @ChrisJaftha/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Christopher Jaftha's charity involvement

Chris has used his celebrity status to create awareness in the community for several different causes. SANBS (South African National Blood Service), JAM International and The Field Band Foundation are lucky enough to have his face to their names. In addition, the actor is very vocal on social media to get people thinking about how they can also contribute to society.

Christopher Jaftha's partner

A mysterious beauty keeps appearing, rumoured to be Christopher Jaftha's wife and can only be identified as Galya Oster. But, unfortunately, not much more is known about their relationship besides what can be ascertained through Instagram photos which first appeared in 2018.

"I had a bad experience and previously had backlash regarding my relationship, so I want to keep my life private."

All SA has on Chris Jaftha's girlfriend is the name Galya Oster and a few Instagram snapshots. Photo: @ChrisJaftha/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This all-rounding performer is a triple-threat in the South African entertainment scene. Hard work, dedication and a consistently positive attitude have helped Chris Jaftha make a name for himself. With more movies possibly on the horizon, who knows if Jaftha could become Hollywood's next South African superstar. With his no-nonsense, upbeat attitude, as Chris puts it, "nothing is impossible."

READ ALSO: Top 10 South African female TV presenters! Check them out!

South Africa's first official TV presenters were Heinrich Marnitz and Dorianne Berry, and since then, we have seen a wide variety of characters cross our screens. Briefly.co.za takes a closer look at some of the top female presenters entertaining South African today.

From international models such as Minki van der Westhuizen to household favourites including Devi Sankaree Govender, Briefly.co.za has your top ten favourite female presenters of all time.

Source: Briefly.co.za