A Springbok forward has caught Rassie Erasmus' attention with his ability to perform a job usually reserved for specialist backs

The Stormers youngster has impressed during training, but the coach has made his intentions clear ahead of the Italy Test

A familiar Springbok name provides an interesting comparison as Erasmus considers his options from the bench

Paul de Villiers could provide the Springboks with an unusual option during their November campaign. Image: Steve Haag / Nations Championship

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Paul de Villiers could find himself performing an unexpected role for the Springboks during their November campaign, with Rassie Erasmus confirming that the young forward has the ability to cover at scrumhalf if an emergency arises. The Stormers flanker is part of a Springbok bench featuring six forwards and only two backline replacements for the Nations Championship encounter against Italy on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

Erasmus discussed the possibility on Monday, 2 November, while explaining how De Villiers could provide additional cover if injuries or disciplinary setbacks affect the team.

Rassie Erasmus explains Paul de Villiers' emergency role

The Springbok coach acknowledged that De Villiers could step into the backline if required, although management does not intend to do so deliberately.

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"Probably. If it's not forced upon us, we probably won't force it ourselves," Erasmus explained, as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

The coach also pointed to the other options available. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu can cover at inside centre or fullback, while Manie Libbok provides flyhalf cover.

Erasmus believes those alternatives should reduce the need to use De Villiers outside his usual position.

Paul de Villiers compared to Kwagga Smith

The 22-year-old has already demonstrated his versatility during Springbok training sessions. Erasmus believes he possesses the speed, rugby intelligence and understanding required to handle the unusual assignment.

"He can do it as well as Kwagga [Smith] maybe did it for us, even if you get a yellow card or something like that," the coach said.

Kwagga Smith has previously provided the Springboks with valuable versatility, including the ability to cover at scrumhalf when circumstances demanded it.

Springboks prepare for Italy challenge

Erasmus was nevertheless clear that De Villiers would only be considered for the role in exceptional circumstances.

"We're not planning to put him there on purpose. It must be like an emergency thing," he insisted.

The Springboks face Italy in their opening European Nations Championship fixture before taking on France on 13 November and Ireland on 21 November.

With a demanding run of international rugby ahead, having players who can cover unfamiliar positions could prove useful. However, Erasmus will hope his preferred combinations remain available throughout the campaign.

Source: Briefly News