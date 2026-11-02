Ratile Mabitsela shared clips of her eldest son, Thorišo, unwrapping birthday gifts in a heartwarming family moment

Thori had been sending his mum links for a gaming screen for almost three months before finally getting the surprise

Celebrity friends gushed over how polite and grateful the birthday boy was

Ratile Mabitsela shared footage of her son unboxing his birthday gifts. Images: ratile_mabitsela

Source: Instagram

Ratile Mabitsela gave her son Thorišo, affectionately known as Thori, a birthday he clearly won't forget in a hurry.

On 1 November 2026, the former reality TV star took to Instagram to share a series of videos capturing the unboxing chaos and pure joy that followed, with Thori's younger twin siblings Tumišo ("Tumi") and Tlotlišo ("Tlotli") right in the thick of it.

The gaming screen Thori received had been at the top of his wishlist for a long time. Ratile revealed that her boy had been persistent about it, dropping hints the only way kids do these days.

"He's been talking about a gaming screen for a while; he's been sending me Takealot links, asking me if I can buy it 'now' for almost 3 months," she shared.

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Ratile Mabitsela surprised her son with the gaming screen he had been asking for. Image: ratile_mabitsela

Source: Instagram

Thori's reaction stole the show

Alongside the screen, Thori unwrapped a pair of Nike soccer boots, and his reaction to those alone was priceless, jumping for joy the moment the box opened.

Throughout the carousel of videos, which also included clips from family outings, the birthday boy wore a permanent grin and kept thanking his mother and grandparents for pulling off the surprise.

One clip was captioned "The head of our home is 11 years old!" and it was that energy, warmth and gratitude that clearly moved Ratile most. She admitted the whole experience has her wanting to do it all over again.

"With this kind of reactions, I'm so motivated to spend more just to see this happen all over again, so grateful for my trio's grandparents," she wrote.

Ratile Mabitsela's son's good manners warmed many hearts in the comment section. Image: ratile_mabitsela

Source: Instagram

Celebs praise Thori's good manners

It wasn't just family who were moved. Several well-known personalities flooded Ratile's comments section, with many zeroing in on Thori's manners as much as his excitement.

TV personality and influencer Ms Manche wrote:

"Well done, Rati. God bless you guys; you're doing great, sweetie."

DJ and radio personality Lamiez Holworthy-Morule was particularly taken by one specific moment:

"Your big boy is so well-mannered, mama. When he said, 'Could I please set it up after we eat,' my heart melted. He's so happy and so grateful."

Entrepreneur and ex-wife of Melusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, posted:

"Oh, bathong, he is always so sweet."

Follower phumieluv added:

"What a sweet boy, omg, he's so polite."

The response from social media users was unanimous: Thori's combination of genuine excitement and impeccable manners made this birthday moment one worth celebrating well beyond the family circle.

Watch Ratile Mabitsela's videos below.

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Source: Briefly News