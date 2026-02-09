South African reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela recently celebrated her twins' special day

The former Mommy Club cast member shared several pictures of herself with the kids as a family on social media

Mabitsela also penned a very lengthy and heartwarming birthday message to them on her Instagram page

It has been a year since her husband died, and the former Mommy Club cast member is holding down the fort for their children as she recently celebrated her twins' special day on social media with her fans and followers.

On Monday, 9 February 2026, the reality TV star, who showed off her stunning new body, which netizens had been drooling over previously, decided to pen a sweet and lengthy post for her twins as they turned a year older.

Mabitsela also posted pictures of them as a family on her Instagram page.

"Being your mom is the reason I keep choosing strength. This past year has taught me how to mother in a new way, and somehow, you have carried me just as much as I have carried you. We have walked through grief, love, loss and becoming together. You have stretched my heart, calmed my fears, and taught me that family is not broken by loss, but held together by love. I am grateful beyond words to be your mom," she wrote.

Ratile further mentioned how their children have a cunning resemblance to their late father, who committed suicide last year, and that it warms her heart every time she sees them smile, reminding her of him:

"And even though you don’t really look like me at all 🤍, I smile every time I see traces of your dad in your smiles, your little habits, your quiet strength. I pray God covers you, protects you and orders your steps, and gives me the wisdom, patience and grace to be the parent you deserve."

She also thanked them for choosing her to be their mother, as they are her joy, healing and purpose.

"Thank you for choosing me every day. Thank you for being my joy, my healing, my purpose. Happy birthday, my loves. Mommy will always be your safe place," She said.

See the post below:

Fans wished Ratile's kids a happy birthday

Many netizens flooded the comment section with birthday messages to Mabitsela's children as they turned a year older. Here's what they had to say below:

nunurai_ said:

"Happy Birthday my loves."

singlefabstarz_ replied:

"Happy birthday, twins - forever keeping us on our toes with your energy. Enjoy your day, my babies."

lenoregossmatjie commented:

"Happy and abundant birthday blessings to your beautiful angels. They are beyond blessed to have you as their mom. Keep keeping on, Sis🙏🏽❤️ Sending you love, light, blessings and the biggest and tightest hugs."

styledbytender mentioned:

"You’re a super wonderful mom😍Happy birthday to your little lights."

