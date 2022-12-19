Is Jeffrey Sekele still alive? Here is his biography and life story

South African actor and voice artist Jeffrey Sekele is known for his numerous roles in television, including Behind the Badge, Zero Tolerance, Isidingo, The Lab, 90 Plein Street, and Task Force. However, what else do we know about this versatile and multilingual performer?

Jeffrey Sekele is a South African Actor and voice-over artist.

From television to film to corporate theatre, South African actor and voice artist Jeffrey Sekele has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over two decades, this multilingual performer has earned widespread acclaim for his diverse and versatile range of roles. Jeffrey Sekele's bio has all you need to know about the actor.

Jeffrey Sekele's profile summary and bio

Full name Jeffrey Sekele Gender Male Date of birth 20 August 1973 Age 49 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Leeufontein, Marble Hall in Limpopo, South Africa Current residence Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children Two Education Mahlontebe Secondary School, Technikon Pretoria Profession Actor, voice-over artist Years active 1993 – present Net worth $1.7 million Social media Instagram Twitter Marital status Married

Where was Jeffrey Sekele born?

Where is Jeffrey Sekele from? Sekele was born in Leeufontein, near Marble Hall in Limpopo, South Africa. Not much else is known about his early life and upbringing. Sekele began his acting career professionally in 1999 after graduating from Technikon Pretoria.

How old is Jeffrey Sekele?

Jeffrey Sekele's age is 49 years old as of 2022. He was born on 20 August 1973, making his zodiac sign to be Leo.

Career

Isaac Molapo from House of Zwide was born in August 1973. Photo: @JeffreySekele on Facebook (modified by author)

Sekele has appeared in various movies and TV shows throughout his career. His performances have garnered widespread acclaim, and he has established himself as a talented and versatile actor. He has an extensive corporate theatre resume and has worked for clients such as Thobela FM, KPMG, Fedsure, Sasol, Woolworths, SABC Sport, Vodacom, and ABSA.

Jeffrey Sekele's movies

Below are his movies:

Jerusalema (2008): Nazareth

(2008): Nazareth 48 (2011): Fistaz Mphahlele

Jeffrey Sekele’s TV shows

Who plays Isaac on House of Zwide? Jeffrey plays Isaac Molapo on the show. He was on the show in 2021. Below are his other known TV show appearances.

TV show Roles Zero Tolerance - Seasons 2 and 3 Police Detective The Lab - Season 2 Jimmy Fuyana König Otto Moses Task Force - Season 1 Sly Shabalala Strike Back - Season 1 Kingston Soul Buddyz - Season 2 Mr Mofokeng End Game - Season 1 HR Manager Gaz'lam - Season 4 Police Officer Heartlines - Season 1 Ditch Foreman House of Zwide - Seasons 1 and 2 Isaac Molapo Isibaya - Seasons 2-8 Blade Isidingo - Season 1 Detective Inspector Tshehoela Jacob's Cross - Season 4 King Jozi-H - Season 1 Solomon Muvhango - Season 1 Advocate Mosomi

In addition to his acting career, Sekele is multilingual, speaking Sepedi, Sesotho, English, basic Tswana, and Zulu. This allows him to take on a wide range of roles and work with various clients.

Who is Jeffrey Sekele's wife?

There is no information available about Sekele's personal life or relationships. However, he is reportedly a father of two, a boy and a girl.

What is Jeffrey Sekele's net worth?

Isaac Molapo from House of Zwide has an alleged net worth of $1.7 million. He has earned his money, working in the entertainment industry.

Is Jeffrey Sekele still alive?

Yes. There is no report of him being sick or dead. He is doing great, and he last posted on his Instagram page on 20 October 2022.

Jeffrey Sekele is a talented actor and voice artist who has built a successful career in the entertainment industry. His work in television, film, and corporate theatre has earned him widespread acclaim, and his multilingual skills only add to his versatility as a performer. Although he is relatively private about his personal life, Sekele's talent speaks for itself, and he continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of acting.

