A major global technology giant unveiled a free digital learning hub designed to bridge Africa’s massive artificial intelligence skills shortage

The mobile-friendly platform allows users to download modules for offline study and plans to roll out lessons in local African languages

Aiming to train three million people by 2030, the platform provides direct access to high-demand certifications in cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud computing

A tech giant launched a free AI skills portal for Africans. Image: NurPhoto / Kristian Buus

Source: Getty Images

South African youth and job seekers looking to break into the tech industry have been handed a major boost with the launch of an all-in-one digital education initiative. Instead of navigating expensive boot camps or costly tertiary programmes, local learners can now access industry-level training designed to address a critical continent-wide deficit, with over 90% of employers reporting an urgent shortage of AI-ready talent.

Industry certs and AI mentorship

The platform, called Skilling Africa with Google, consolidates more than 15 established educational pathways, including Google Career Certificates, Hustle Academy, and Google Cloud training. As reported by The South African, the portal is completely free to access with a basic account and requires no app downloads. Beyond foundational courses in cybersecurity and data analytics, the setup features an AI-driven study companion named SCOUT to help students personalise their coursework and track individual progress.

Offline access in local languages

To ensure socio-economic obstacles don't prevent learning, the platform is tailored for low-bandwidth connections and entry-level smartphones, letting students save lessons over Wi-Fi for offline completion. In an effort to make digital literacy even more inclusive across Mzansi, the service is also preparing to introduce support for home languages, with isiZulu and isiXhosa earmarked as the first additions alongside existing English, Swahili, and Arabic options.

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Students can earn certified qualifications without paying tuition fees. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

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Source: Briefly News