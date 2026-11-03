Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly completed the signing of Elias Mokwana, with an official announcement expected this week

The 27-year-old winger has been a free agent since departing Tunisian giants Espérance de Tunis in September

Mokwana has 11 Bafana Bafana caps and was part of the squad that won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations

Kaizer Chiefs are set to confirm the signing of South African winger Elias Mokwana, with football outlet Unplayable reporting that the deal has been finalised and a formal announcement is due this week.

Mokwana, 27, has been without a club since departing Tunisian giants Espérance de Tunis in September. The KwaMhlanga-born attacker, who holds 11 Bafana Bafana caps and has scored two international goals, is expected to be unveiled at the club's Naturena headquarters imminently.

"UNPLAYABLE can reveal Kaizer Chiefs have signed Elias Mokwana. Deal done. Official announcement this week," the outlet posted on X.

Mokwana's rise through the ranks

The winger's path to Naturena was far from straightforward. Financial hardship derailed his sports science studies early on, yet he continued to chase a professional football career.

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He built his reputation in the ABC Motsepe League with Gemsbok Classic before earning a move to National First Division side Platinum City Rovers, where 22 appearances and three goals in the 2021/22 season announced him to top-flight clubs.

In May 2022, Sekhukhune United secured his signature on a three-year contract. Over two seasons in the Betway Premiership, he made more than 50 league appearances, collected goals and assists, and picked up several Player of the Match awards.

Those performances earned him his first Bafana Bafana call-up in November 2023, and he went on to be part of the squad that claimed bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations, also scoring in matches against Andorra and Congo.

From Tunisia to Saudi Arabia, and now Chiefs

Mokwana moved abroad in August 2024, joining Espérance de Tunis on a three-year deal. He made history by becoming the first South African player to win the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 title, featuring in more than 30 matches across all competitions, including the CAF Champions League, as Espérance completed a domestic treble of the league, Tunisian Cup and Tunisian Super Cup.

He then joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hazem on a season-long loan in August 2025, making 24 appearances with 16 starts and scoring his first Gulf region goal against Al-Taawoun. His loan stint concluded before Espérance terminated his contract, leaving him available as a free agent ahead of his expected move to Amakhosi.

Source: Briefly News