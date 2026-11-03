Japan's Embassy in South Africa shared a video explaining the GGP, a grants programme that has funded over 600 grassroots projects in the country since 1989

The programme supports non-profit organisations working in education, healthcare, water, and community development at a local level

South Africans responded with praise and questions about how to access the funding for their own communities

Ambassador Shimizu spoke about the programme. Image: @embassyofjapaninsouthafrica/Instagram and Nico De Pasquale Photography/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Japan has been quietly funding hundreds of community projects across South Africa for decades, and a new video from the country's embassy is putting that work in the spotlight.

The Embassy of Japan in South Africa posted the clip on 2 November 2026, featuring Ambassador Shimizu speaking outdoors beneath blooming jacaranda trees. He introduced the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects, known as GGP, a programme Japan has run globally since 1989.

Japan's GGP at work in South Africa

The GGP is designed to fund non-profit organisations that make a direct and lasting difference at community level. In South Africa alone, more than 600 projects have received support through the programme, spanning healthcare, education, water access, and community development.

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Some of the projects highlighted in the video show just how wide that reach is. After the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods, Japan helped rebuild damaged school classrooms in Durban. The Pink Drive, a mobile health unit that travels across the country to provide essential health services, also received GGP support. In addition, Tygerberg Hospital benefited from Japanese-funded medical equipment to improve newborn care.

Ambassador Shimizu said the programme would continue:

"Through GGP, Japan will continue working with communities across South Africa to improve lives and create lasting impacts."

South Africans want in

The video on the page struck a chord, with many viewers expressing gratitude and others asking how they could access the funding.

View the Instagram video below:

@gabihardy said:

"Thank you Ambassador and Japan! ❤"

@elainevw546 commented:

"Incredible. So much respect!"

@mostertriana shared:

"Thank you for supporting the Pink Drive! I am alive today because of a scan done by Pink Drive! 🔥"

@waynebayman said:

"I love this guy. Where can I vote for him?"

@capetownheritagefoundation noted:

"Now this is Soft Power! 🙌"

@katys_table asked:

"How can we apply to the program?"

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Source: Briefly News