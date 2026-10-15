Afrikaners working in the US on the H-2A visa programme issued an emotional video plea to Donald Trump

Social media creator Jacques "Faith" van Tonder recorded the video near the Statue of Liberty alongside a fellow temporary farm worker

The workers requested faster visa processing, permanent work permits, and green cards following prolonged administrative delays

Briefly News reached out to Jacques Faith van Tonder, who opened up about the ongoing emotional and bureaucratic challenges faced by South African farm workers on the US H-2A visa programme

South African farm workers in the US recorded a video plea to President Donald Trump. Image: Jacques Faith van Tonder

Source: Facebook

Two Afrikaner men employed under the H-2A seasonal visa programme in the United States have issued an emotional video appeal directly to US President Donald Trump. In a video recorded at night, the South African H-2A refugee workers highlighted the bureaucratic hurdles facing seasonal visa holders. The video, uploaded to the Facebook account Jacques Faith van Tonder on 14 October 2026, shows them expressing gratitude for legal employment opportunities while calling on the US administration to fix long-standing visa processing backlogs.

Essential farm workers urge faster visa pathways and green card relief

One of the men detailed his personal struggle after working on American farms for up to a decade while waiting five to six years for permanent residency approval. The worker explained that annual consulate renewals and unexpected visa rejections in South Africa have kept him separated from his wife and children for eight years. To address these obstacles, the workers asked US leadership to streamline legal immigration channels, enabling quicker processing times for H-2A agricultural and H-2B seasonal visas.

They urged the government to establish faster pathways to permanent green cards for experienced workers and reduce annual consular re-application hurdles that lead to financial loss and family separations. The man emphasised that temporary farm workers contribute directly to the local agricultural economy, understand American culture, and wish to continue contributing to the nation legally.

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Watch the H-2A farmers' plea in the Facebook reel below:

Bureaucratic delays and family separation weigh heavily on seasonal farm workers

The Briefly News team spoke with Jacques to get a first-hand perspective on the daily realities, sacrifices, and administrative roadblocks encountered by South Africans labouring in the American agricultural sector.

When asked how long he has been working under the H-2A programme in the US and what part of the visa journey has proven most difficult, he shared:

“Time on the H-2A program and the visa process: I have been working in agricultural operations and commercial transport in the United States over the past couple of years 6yrs. The most challenging aspect of the process is the recurring uncertainty and time away from extended family, as well as managing the logistical and administrative delays involved with seasonal renewals and waiting periods.”

The team then asked what kind of reaction and support he has received from fellow South Africans and peers after publicly voicing these concerns. Jacques noted:

“Community response and support: The response from fellow South Africans, other H-2A workers, and local farming communities has been incredibly supportive. Many workers reached out, sharing that they face the same hurdles, expressing appreciation that their voices and daily contributions to agriculture are being brought to light.”

When asked what primary takeaway or key outcome he hopes US President Donald Trump and immigration authorities glean from the appeal. He explained:

“Main message for President Trump and immigration officials: The core message is to show the dedication, work ethic, and legal commitment of foreign agricultural workers who help keep the food supply chain and farm operations moving smoothly. We hope leadership recognises the value of reliable legal labour and considers sensible, streamlined pathways and reform for those who work hard and respect the legal process.”

Mzansi reacts to the Afrikaner men's plea

Following the release of the video appeal, social media users shared supportive responses and personal migration experiences online:

@Charmaine Backhouse said:

"Long live America! Wish I could take my family and pull out of SA!"

@Estie Cronje commented:

"My mom has been in North Dakota for eight years, and I have been in six years! We are already in our fifth year of waiting for a green card."

@Izak Meyer added:

"Great, ask and you will receive."

@Shirley Smith Wassenaar shared:

"I hope and pray that he will help."

@Bonnie Advertensies wrote:

"Please help them."

3 other articles about H-2A refugee workers

A South African man, Michael Scheepers, shared a warm message of support to Afrikaner seasonal farm workers currently labouring in the US on the H-2A visa programme.

A US farm owner revealed that he was struggling to recruit H-2A visa workers—including South Africans—despite offering a weekly salary of R25,000 alongside housing and utility benefits.

Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner H-2A seasonal visa worker on an American farm shared a video of himself planting crops late into the night until 2:00 AM, showing how dedicated he was to his job.

Source: Briefly News