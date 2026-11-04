A 28-year-old South African man who entered the US through the Afrikaner refugee programme was arrested at his Ohio workplace by vigilante group Predator Poachers

A second South African national faced separate charges in Oklahoma related to abuse material uploaded via the Kik app

TikToker @bella_monsoon raised questions about the screening process for South African refugees entering the United States

A police official arresting a man in the USA on the left and Bella Monsoon on the right. Images: kali9/Getty and @bella_monsoon/Facebook

Source: UGC

Two South African men were arrested in the United States in October 2026 on separate charges involving abuse material, prompting TikToker @bella_monsoon to weigh in on what the cases reveal about refugee screening under a politically charged US immigration programme.

The first arrest took place on 16 October 2026 in North Olmsted, Ohio. A 28-year-old South African man was confronted by members of vigilante group Predator Poachers while at work at a Walmart store. During the recorded confrontation, he allegedly acknowledged receiving and forwarding the material. He was formally indicted five days later on 11 criminal charges, including offences related to the material involving minors and possession of criminal tools.

According to the TikToker, the man confirmed on camera that he entered the United States through the refugee programme for South Africans. US Homeland Security confirmed his lawful entry but declined to confirm his refugee status. He had arrived in the country on 16 June 2026. South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation stated that Pretoria would not provide diplomatic assistance in his case.

Second arrest in Oklahoma

In a separate, unrelated incident, a 42-year-old was arrested in Grady County, Oklahoma, after investigators received a tip about similar material uploaded online. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he was aware his actions were unlawful. The man was in the United States on a work visa. He faces eight possession charges and one count related to computer use in violation of state law, and is being held on a 500,000 dollar bond, equivalent to roughly 8.3 million rand. He is due back in court in November 2026.

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Both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Bella Monsoon used her platform to question whether the political significance attached to the South African refugee programme had compromised the thoroughness of background checks. She pointed out that a person's job, manner, or appearance should never place them beyond scrutiny, and noted how cases like these make it harder for parents to teach children about unsafe behaviour when adults misjudge trustworthiness based on looks alone.

Watch the full TikTok breakdown by @bella_monsoon here.

South Africans react online

South Africans in the comments on @bella_monsoon's TikTok video had a lot to say:

@jamieleectz wrote:

"We have very sick men in South Africa 🤮"

@Liv🧚🏼‍♀️ said:

"No background checks were done at all."

@Casey shared:

"This is the third criminal from that bunch that went over... Trump can keep them; they were their own genocide."

@Naresh 🇿🇦 reacted:

"Trump surely got the best of the best 🤔😂... But seriously though, what's wrong with these men? I can't fathom it."

@Tararanga noted:

"There is obviously something wrong with this guy, not all South Africans are like this, don't put us there."

@Hi Teacher said:

"This will be the reason the world won't trust us anymore. Why would you allow someone like that into the States?"

@Antonette Klark added:

"Shocked? Nope. Disgusted? Yes."

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Source: Briefly News