Hyron Andrews' three-year-old son Hendrix wants to cycle to heaven and fly to the moon to see his father

His sister Rencia continues calling Maighlin and the boys every evening, keeping a family tradition alive

Maighlin plans to return to the United States but is still waiting for news about when her husband's body will be repatriated from France

The family of former Lions lock Hyron Andrews is still coming to terms with his sudden death in France, with his widow, Maighlin, sharing an emotional glimpse into life without her husband.

Hyron Andrews' 3-Year-Old Son Makes Heartbreaking Request After His Father's Death

Source: Facebook

According to an interview with YOU, the couple's three-year-old son, Hendrix, has made a heartbreaking request after being told that his father is gone and is in heaven. The little boy has asked whether the family could go cycling in heaven and even fly to the moon to see his dad again.

Hyron died in France after suffering an aortic dissection. His death has left Maighlin and their two young sons facing an uncertain future as they wait for his body to be brought back to South Africa.

3-year-old Hendrix wants to see his dad

Maighlin has had to explain to Hendrix that his father is no longer with them and is in heaven, like his paternal grandmother, Colette, who died in 2020. The three-year-old has responded with innocent but heartbreaking questions, asking whether they could cycle to heaven and fly to the moon to visit his father.

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The family's loss has also brought Hyron's sister, Rencia, closer to Maighlin and the children.

Rencia, 52, told YOU that her brother used to phone their mother every evening. After Colette's death, he continued the tradition by calling her instead. She still phones the family at six every evening to check on Maighlin and the boys.

Maighlin is planning to return to the United States to be closer to her parents. However, Rencia hopes the children will maintain their relationship with their South African family and is planning to get a passport so she can visit them.

Maighlin's mother, Meghan, has also travelled to South Africa after the Lions paid for her flight, YOU reported.

Maighlin Andrews waits to bring husband home from France

While Maighlin begins to navigate life without her husband, she is still waiting for information about when Hyron's body will be returned to South Africa. When the Lions announced the autopsy findings on 21 October, the club said a timeline for his repatriation had not yet been determined.

The club also appealed for respect, privacy and patience as the family dealt with the loss. Hyron's death was attributed to an aortic dissection, a serious condition involving a tear in the inner layer of the body's main artery.

His passing has prompted tributes from the rugby community, with former teammates, supporters and the Lions remembering the lock. For Maighlin and their sons, however, the immediate challenge is learning to live without a husband and father while waiting to bring him home.

Hyron Andrews funeral details confirmed

Briefly News previously reported that The Lions Rugby Company released the Andrews family's official statement following the lock's passing in Europe last month

Three separate services have been scheduled across November 2026, spanning Paarl and Durban

Source: Briefly News