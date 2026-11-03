Popular musician and music producer Master KG introduced a new look at a Kota Festival over the weekend

The Jerusalema hitmaker was spotted without his famous bandana in Pretoria

Fans of the artist commented on the TikTok video on Sunday, 1 November 2026

Master KG's new look raises eyebrows. Image: MasterKG

Source: Instagram

Award-winning musician Master KG recently stunned his fans when he introduced his new look at a Pretoria event.

The Limpopo-born star previously sparked a conversation on social media when Tshivenda singer Makhadzi supported him during the Jerusalema lawsuit.

Master KG, who also stunned his fans when he broke his silence about dating Naqueeda was spotted without his bandana.

TikToker TheGrooviesCorner shared a video of the musician's new look on his TikTok account.

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"Master KG arrives at Kota Festival in Pretoria," reads the post.

South Africans on TikTok comment on the artist's new look

Tshilidzi_McK said:

"Where's the bandana, he looks incomplete without it...🤔🤔🤔."

@Miss K. responded:

"Whoever is playing Makhazi’s song in the background won’t see heaven 🤞🏽🤣🤣🤣."

Kelso_06ᥫ᭡ asked:

"Aowa molala o kae?" 😭(What happened to his neck?)

uPhoka🐇 reacted:

"Ngathi akafuni ukuya.😭," (It's like he doesn't wanna go).

shaluza🥹🍃 responded:

"Okare ke zamokuhle😫😭," (He looks like Zamokuhle)

B O I T U M E L O ❤️ said:

"Nka mo feta tseleng bathong 😭😭," (I would pass him on the road).

Babygirl 🌸 wrote:

"O tsamaya nkare bra Mendo 😭," (He is walking like Mendo).

Blessing_Ngwenya replied:

"One person who doesn't care much about fashion or outfit 😄😄🙌🏾."

thandolwethu wale sandawana said:

"Tjo aowa nekesa mmone😭," (He is unrecognisable).

Tshegofatso .C responded:

"O tswana le Makhadzi twii!😭," (He looks identical to Makhadzi).

Musician Master KG's new look gets SA talking. Image: MasterKG

Source: Getty Images

Master KG breaks silence on Naquueda dating rumours, SA questions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular musician Master KG addressed dating rumours linking him to a podcaster's ex-girlfriend after speculation spread online.

Instagram blogger Maphephandaba shared screenshots of a conversation with Master KG on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

Social media users reacted with mixed responses, with some joking that the Jerusalema hitmaker has a type when it comes to women.

Source: Briefly News