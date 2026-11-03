Legendary singer Ringo Madlingozi made a surprise appearance at Vusi Nova's performance at the Kota Festival in Pretoria on 31 October 2026

Fan-recorded footage captured the shocking moment Madlingozi fell on stage during the live set at the Pretoria National Botanical Garden

Madlingozi broke his silence after the fall, reassuring fans about what really happened on stage

Ringo Madlingozi Falls on Stage During Vusi Nova's Kota Festival Performance

Source: Instagram

It was supposed to be a thrilling surprise appearance, but things took an unexpected turn when music legend Ringo Madlingozi tumbled on stage during Vusi Nova's headline performance at the Kota Festival.

The festival took place on Saturday, 31 October 2026, at the Pretoria National Botanical Garden in Tshwane, where Madlingozi had joined Vusi Nova as a surprise guest. Fan footage circulating on X captured the dramatic moment from the audience, complete with a crowd of smartphones raised and an on-screen caption reading: "Ringo Madlingozi fell on stage during Vusi Nova's performance 💔."

What happened when Ringo fell?

Madlingozi moved quickly to set the record straight, telling Daily Sun that the incident was nothing more than a misstep.

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"It was just a slip. I was still looking at him while moving backwards and all of a sudden, I was on the ground. But I'm fine, nothing happened," he said.

Despite the shock for those watching, the crowd apparently kept the energy going — with some audience members continuing to sing through the moment, as captured in the footage.

Watch the moment Ringo Madlingozi fell on stage at the Kota Festival:

Netizens React to the Viral Clip

The clip spread rapidly on X, drawing a range of reactions. Some were concerned, others pointing to the singer's past political affiliations.

@mzeeWa2six said: "Hawu people continued signing."

@kedibone_aubrey wrote: "Karma of leaving the EFF."

@noko_ke added: "This is what happens when you betray the EFF."

@07_12_ LAUGHED: "Did I hear he must stand up and climb the stage, we paid?"

@AfterEarth blamed Vusi: "Vusi Nova is a horrible person."

Nova sings Zahara

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vusi Nova brought fans to tears with an emotional performance of Zahara’s song at the Eswatini Kota Festival, keeping the late singer’s memory alive.

Source: Briefly News