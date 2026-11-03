Gauteng Sports Confederation president Vivian Lottering confirmed his department holds funds from the Soweto Marathon dating back three years

Lottering said Gauteng Sports MEC Lebogang Maile instructed that the money cannot be paid out to anyone as it belongs to government

Lottering placed responsibility for settling outstanding athlete payments squarely on Central Gauteng Athletics and Athletics South Africa

Gauteng Sports Confederation president Vivian Lottering has moved to clarify his organisation's position in the ongoing Soweto Marathon prize money dispute, insisting the funds his department holds are government money and cannot be used to settle outstanding payments to athletes.

Gauteng Sports Confederation president Vivian Lottering has moved to clarify his organisation's position in the ongoing Soweto Marathon prize money dispute. Image: Soweto Marathon

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to SABC Sport on 2 November 2026, Lottering confirmed that the Confederation does hold leftover funds from a Soweto Marathon event held three years ago. However, he stated that Gauteng Sports MEC Lebogang Maile had explicitly instructed that those funds must be returned to government and cannot be redirected to any other purpose.

CGA and ASA must resolve the dispute

Lottering distanced his department from what he described as a mess that was not of their making, pointing the finger at Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) and Athletics South Africa (ASA) as the parties responsible for settling the debt.

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"So the MEC has instructed Central Gauteng Athletics and Athletics South Africa to get together because it's your responsibility. Last year's event was your responsibility to pay athletes. When we were in charge of the event three years ago, all the athletes were paid," Lottering said.

He also questioned why the CGA and Soweto Marathon organisers had not used race entry revenue to cover the outstanding prize money, arguing that those funds should have been sufficient.

The development follows earlier remarks from CGA president Karabo Mabilo, who is currently suspended, suggesting that the funds held by the Gauteng Sports Confederation could potentially be used to pay the athletes. Lottering rejected that framing outright.

"I must just correct the facts because everybody's saying that the Gauteng Sports Confederation got some money. Yes, we did receive money from government that was three years ago's event, and that money that is left over is government money which is specifically for government. We are not allowed to pay that money out to anybody else," he said.

Gerda Steyn is among the athletes yet to receive prize money from last year's Soweto Marathon. Image: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Gerda Steyn among athletes still waiting

Road-running star Gerda Steyn is among the athletes yet to receive prize money from last year's Soweto Marathon. Lottering urged her and other affected runners not to abandon hope, stating that his office is actively working alongside ASA and CGA to find a resolution.

He maintained that the Confederation's involvement in efforts to reach a solution should not be mistaken for an acknowledgement of responsibility.

Soweto Marathon winners still owed

Briefly News previously reported that Joseph Seutloali, Gerda Steyn and other top finishers from the November 2025 Soweto Marathon are still waiting for their prize money

An R740,000 stopgap payment approved by Central Gauteng Athletics remains frozen with the Gauteng Sports Confederation

Source: Briefly News