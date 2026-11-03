Irish middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean, a two-time Olympian and 2024 European champion, passed away at 6:30 am on Sunday

Mageean had been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer with a likely terminal prognosis after missing the 2024 Olympics due to an Achilles injury

The athlete married her partner Thomas Moran in October, just weeks before her death, surrounded by family and loved ones

Irish middle-distance runner and two-time Olympian Ciara Mageean has died at the age of 34, weeks after marrying her partner Thomas Moran, following a battle with stage 4 bowel cancer.

Irish middle-distance runner and two-time Olympian Ciara Mageean has died at the age of 34, weeks after marrying her partner Thomas Moran. Image: Pier Marco Tacca

Source: Getty Images

Mageean, who was from Portaferry, County Down, passed away at 6:30 am on Sunday, 1 November 2026, with her family by her side. Her family confirmed the news on social media, describing her as "a beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many."

Mageean's sporting legacy

A specialist in the 1,500 metres event, Mageean represented Ireland at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In 2024, she became the first individual Irish European Athletics champion since Sonia O'Sullivan, claiming gold at the championships in Rome. She also held multiple Irish records throughout her career.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mageean had been forced to withdraw from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to an Achilles injury. The following year, she publicly revealed she had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer of the bowel, with doctors indicating a likely terminal prognosis.

Despite her diagnosis, she married Thomas Moran in October 2026, just weeks before her death

Political leaders react to Ciara Mageean's death

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was among those who paid tribute to Mageean, extending his condolences to her husband, Thomas Moran, as well as her family and friends.

Tánaiste Simon Harris also shared a message of condolence, remembering her as an outstanding athlete who represented her country at two Olympic Games and won the European 1,500m title in 2024.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill praised Mageean's achievements and the strength she displayed while living with cancer. She said the runner continued to show hope and find joy despite the difficulties she faced, inspiring countless people along the way.

O'Neill also reflected on the loss felt in Mageean's hometown of Portaferry, saying the community would always remember the pride she brought through her sporting achievements.

Hyron Andrews funeral details confirmed

Briefly News previously reported that The Lions Rugby Company released the Andrews family's official statement following the lock's passing in Europe last month

Three separate services have been scheduled across November 2026, spanning Paarl and Durban

Source: Briefly News