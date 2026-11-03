Four men faced multiple charges in the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, linked to the attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx

The State described the alleged assault was a planned and premeditated operation

AfriForum is backing Marx and his family as the case develops, renewing calls for President Ramaphosa to act on farm attacks

Four men appeared in court over the attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx. Images: @afriforum/X and Ian Cameron

Source: Facebook

NORTH WEST — Four men accused of attacking farmer Donovan Marx appeared before the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, as the case that drew international attention moved into its next phase.

The four accused are Phindile Nomngcayi (30), Thomas Motlhangtlhong (27), Mothoka Godfrey Mathipa (56) and Mokhema Maishoanne (53). They face charges of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault, and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The charges and what the state alleges

Prosecutors have characterised the incident as a planned and premeditated operation. The alleged attack occurred on Wednesday, 28 October, at Marx's farm in the Syferfontein area near Ventersdorp. The 50-year-old farmer was reportedly shot, stabbed and severely assaulted, with his attackers also cutting off both his ears.

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Police arrested the first two suspects on Saturday, 31 October. Three additional suspects were taken into custody the following day, Sunday, 1 November, in Promosa near Potchefstroom. During those operations, authorities seized four firearms, two of which were linked to the attack.

A fifth suspect arrested in connection with the incident did not appear in court on Tuesday, as his case has not yet been enrolled.

See court video posted on X here:

AfriForum calls on Ramaphosa to act

Civil society organisation AfriForum has expressed its support for Marx as they showed up in spport at the court. The organisation has used the high-profile case to renew pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for decisive government intervention against farm attacks and murders.

AfriForum argues that crimes targeting farming communities require far greater political attention and urgency, a position it has long advocated ahead of and during court proceedings in similar cases.

The brutality of the alleged attack contributed to the case attracting widespread coverage beyond South Africa's borders.

This is a developing story

US weighs in on the Donovan Marx attack

Briefly News also reported that the United States government publicly accused South African politicians of placing the lives of white Afrikaners in danger, linking the allegations to a wave of violent farm attacks that shocked the country in October 2026. According to NewsDay, a US State Department spokesperson told Fox News that politicians who stoke race-based tensions had directly endangered Afrikaner lives and property. Washington called on South African officials to speak out against statements that allegedly encourage violence targeting white farmers.

Source: Briefly News