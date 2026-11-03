Four Men Appear in Court Over Brutal Attack on North West Farmer Donovan Marx
- Four men faced multiple charges in the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, linked to the attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx
- The State described the alleged assault was a planned and premeditated operation
- AfriForum is backing Marx and his family as the case develops, renewing calls for President Ramaphosa to act on farm attacks
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NORTH WEST — Four men accused of attacking farmer Donovan Marx appeared before the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, as the case that drew international attention moved into its next phase.
The four accused are Phindile Nomngcayi (30), Thomas Motlhangtlhong (27), Mothoka Godfrey Mathipa (56) and Mokhema Maishoanne (53). They face charges of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault, and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
The charges and what the state alleges
Prosecutors have characterised the incident as a planned and premeditated operation. The alleged attack occurred on Wednesday, 28 October, at Marx's farm in the Syferfontein area near Ventersdorp. The 50-year-old farmer was reportedly shot, stabbed and severely assaulted, with his attackers also cutting off both his ears.
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Police arrested the first two suspects on Saturday, 31 October. Three additional suspects were taken into custody the following day, Sunday, 1 November, in Promosa near Potchefstroom. During those operations, authorities seized four firearms, two of which were linked to the attack.
A fifth suspect arrested in connection with the incident did not appear in court on Tuesday, as his case has not yet been enrolled.
See court video posted on X here:
AfriForum calls on Ramaphosa to act
Civil society organisation AfriForum has expressed its support for Marx as they showed up in spport at the court. The organisation has used the high-profile case to renew pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for decisive government intervention against farm attacks and murders.
AfriForum argues that crimes targeting farming communities require far greater political attention and urgency, a position it has long advocated ahead of and during court proceedings in similar cases.
The brutality of the alleged attack contributed to the case attracting widespread coverage beyond South Africa's borders.
This is a developing story
US weighs in on the Donovan Marx attack
Briefly News also reported that the United States government publicly accused South African politicians of placing the lives of white Afrikaners in danger, linking the allegations to a wave of violent farm attacks that shocked the country in October 2026. According to NewsDay, a US State Department spokesperson told Fox News that politicians who stoke race-based tensions had directly endangered Afrikaner lives and property. Washington called on South African officials to speak out against statements that allegedly encourage violence targeting white farmers.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za