Spanish football has been plunged into mourning following the death of a Tenerife player after a frightening on-field incident

The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital after a collision during a second-division match on Monday night

His club has issued an emotional statement as tributes continue to pour in from across the football community

Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel has died aged 30 after a serious collision. Image: CDTOficial / X

Source: Twitter

Spanish footballer Jesús de Miguel has died aged 30 after suffering a devastating collision with an opposing goalkeeper during a Spanish second-division match. The Tenerife striker passed away on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, after his medical condition deteriorated following the incident on Monday night.

The tragedy occurred during CD Tenerife's match against FC Andorra at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López. The game was subsequently abandoned as medical personnel rushed to assist the injured forward.

Jesús de Miguel dies following Tenerife match collision

De Miguel was chasing a long ball during the closing stages when Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono rushed out to intercept it. The goalkeeper's raised knee struck the forward, who immediately collapsed onto the pitch.

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Players from both teams quickly called for medical assistance after realising the seriousness of the situation. Owono received a red card following the incident.

De Miguel was treated on the pitch before being transported by ambulance to the University Hospital of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria. He was admitted to intensive care.

Tenerife confirms footballer's death in emotional statement

Tenerife confirmed the devastating news on Tuesday morning, revealing that De Miguel had died at 8 am.

In an emotional statement, the club said:

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesús de Miguel Alameda."

The club added that there were no words to ease the sadness and expressed solidarity with his devastated family and loved ones. It also requested privacy for the family during the difficult period.

The club shared the statement below on X:

Andorra and football community pay tribute

FC Andorra also expressed its condolences, saying it was devastated by the news. The club said:

"With broken hearts and devastated, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, to all his teammates, friends, and to CD Tenerife."

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea also paid tribute on social media.

De Miguel's contribution to Tenerife

De Miguel joined Tenerife ahead of the previous season and scored 11 goals in 29 appearances, helping the club secure promotion to Spain's second division.

He had featured mainly as a substitute this season, making 11 appearances before Monday's match. His death has brought a tragic end to the career of a footballer whose contribution helped Tenerife return to the Spanish second tier.

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Source: Briefly News