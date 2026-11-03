Limpopo singer Makhadzi claimed men she did not trust to be legitimate law enforcement held her passport, car, and belongings for three days in Botswana

Makhadzi said she quietly slipped off stage during her fourth song after her road manager signalled her, only to find the men waiting outside

DIRCO spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed the department was aware of the situation and promised an update

DIRCO responds after Makhadzi's Botswana claim. makhadzisa/claysonmonyela/X

Source: Instagram

Award-winning Limpopo musician Makhadzi found herself in a frightening situation in Botswana on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, claiming that men she did not recognise as legitimate law enforcement had been holding her passport, car, and belongings for three days, leaving her unable to leave the country. The singer said she felt as though she was being kidnapped, sparking a wave of concern on social media.

What happened to Makhadzi in Botswana?

Makhadzi described the alarming sequence of events in a video, explaining that the trouble began mid-performance. She was on stage working through her fourth song when her road manager used a hand signal to pull her attention. She quietly slipped away while her dancers continued performing, only to discover a group of men waiting for her outside the venue.

Despite the shock of the situation, Makhadzi explained her reasoning for not panicking immediately. "If it's someone who wants to kidnap me or what, they can't do it publicly," she said, describing why she initially held her composure. However, as three days passed without the return of her documents and belongings, she took her concerns public.

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DIRCO confirms it's attending to the matter

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed it was aware of the situation after it gained traction on social media. Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: "We are attending to this matter. An update will be provided."

The response drew mixed reactions from netizens.

@yolisamagaqa wrote:

"Dirco, there are things that are truly dire; you don't respond without looking down on her current situation if there is one, but honestly this does not deserve press, especially looking at the climate of current affairs."

@Sipho_gaffer simply wrote:

"Yena a ya kwini."

@TruthOrPeace_ offered a different perspective, writing:

"All I can say is that, in Botswana, they're strict with the law."

@DeevhahD said:

"Thank you greatly. I just don't think that this is the whole balanced story; Batswana in Botswana are friendly people you can find. Anyway, may the issue get resolved speedily and amicably."

Check out Clayson's response below:

Makhadzi a no-show

Briefly News previously reported that King Monada's live performance at a Tembisa restaurant descended into chaos.

Makhadzi, who was next on the bill, never took the stage and left without any public explanation.

Source: Briefly News