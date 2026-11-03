The Department of Home Affairs expanded its Smart ID bank network to 721 branches across South Africa

Four major banks are part of the rollout, with Capitec leading the way with 373 participating branches

Absa saw the biggest expansion, growing from 30 to 49 branches in the updated list

Four banks now offer Smart ID services at 721 branches. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL and Oscar Wong

Source: Getty Images

South Africans now have more options than ever for renewing their Smart ID cards, with the Department of Home Affairs expanding its bank-based service network to 721 branches nationwide.

The updated partner-branch list marks an increase of 25 branches from the previous count of 696, spreading access further across all nine provinces.

Absa adds 19 locations. Image: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

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4 banks now part of the rollout

Four major banks are currently part of the programme: Capitec, Standard Bank, FNB and Absa. Capitec holds the largest share of participating branches at 373, making it the most accessible option for most South Africans. Standard Bank follows with 157 branches, while FNB has grown its contribution to 142.

Absa recorded the most significant jump in the latest update, climbing from 30 to 49 participating branches, nearly doubling its footprint in the network.

The service currently listed at all participating branches is specifically the Smart ID Card Re-issue, which means applicants looking for other Home Affairs services should verify availability before making the trip.

Where to find a branch near you

Participating branches are spread across major cities including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Gqeberha, as well as smaller towns and regional centres. The wide geographic spread is intended to reduce pressure on Home Affairs offices and make the process more convenient for residents in different parts of the country.

The Department's online locator tool lists each branch by name, suburb and province, allowing applicants to find the closest option to them. However, the Department advises checking the latest information before visiting, as services at individual branches can change over time.

Confirming that the branch you plan to visit offers the specific service you need will save time and unnecessary travel.

More Briefly News stories on Smart IDs

South African pensioners aged 60 and older qualify for a free Smart ID card as green books are phased out, amid mixed reports on queues and bank processing.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announces home delivery for renewed Smart IDs and passports, streamlining applications through 327 bank branches nationwide.

Capitec, Standard Bank and FNB have expanded their Smart ID branch networks to 203 locations, making it faster for South Africans to ditch the Green ID Book.

Source: Briefly News