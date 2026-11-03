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Home Affairs Smart ID Now Available at 721 Bank Branches Across South Africa
South Africa

Home Affairs Smart ID Now Available at 721 Bank Branches Across South Africa

by  Tendani Mungoni
2 min read
  • The Department of Home Affairs expanded its Smart ID bank network to 721 branches across South Africa
  • Four major banks are part of the rollout, with Capitec leading the way with 373 participating branches
  • Absa saw the biggest expansion, growing from 30 to 49 branches in the updated list

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Home Affairs expands Smart ID bank network to 721 branches across South Africa
Four banks now offer Smart ID services at 721 branches. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL and Oscar Wong
Source: Getty Images

South Africans now have more options than ever for renewing their Smart ID cards, with the Department of Home Affairs expanding its bank-based service network to 721 branches nationwide.

The updated partner-branch list marks an increase of 25 branches from the previous count of 696, spreading access further across all nine provinces.

Home Affairs expands Smart ID bank network to 721 branches across South Africa
Absa adds 19 locations. Image: SOPA Images
Source: Getty Images

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4 banks now part of the rollout

Four major banks are currently part of the programme: Capitec, Standard Bank, FNB and Absa. Capitec holds the largest share of participating branches at 373, making it the most accessible option for most South Africans. Standard Bank follows with 157 branches, while FNB has grown its contribution to 142.

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Absa recorded the most significant jump in the latest update, climbing from 30 to 49 participating branches, nearly doubling its footprint in the network.

The service currently listed at all participating branches is specifically the Smart ID Card Re-issue, which means applicants looking for other Home Affairs services should verify availability before making the trip.

Where to find a branch near you

Participating branches are spread across major cities including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Gqeberha, as well as smaller towns and regional centres. The wide geographic spread is intended to reduce pressure on Home Affairs offices and make the process more convenient for residents in different parts of the country.

The Department's online locator tool lists each branch by name, suburb and province, allowing applicants to find the closest option to them. However, the Department advises checking the latest information before visiting, as services at individual branches can change over time.

Confirming that the branch you plan to visit offers the specific service you need will save time and unnecessary travel.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za

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