Capitec, Standard Bank and FNB customers can now get their Smart IDs processed at 203 bank branches across South Africa

The new digital partnership with the Department of Home Affairs means the process takes as little as five minutes

Around 16 million South Africans still have the old Green ID Book, which is more vulnerable, and Home Affairs is pushing people to make the switch

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The Minister of Home Affairs in SA. Images: Minister Leon Schreiber/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Getting a Smart ID just became a lot easier for South Africans. Capitec, Standard Bank and FNB have grown their Smart ID branch networks, bringing the total number of outlets offering the service to 203 locations across the country.

According to a report by BusinessTech published on 24 June 2026, Capitec is leading the rollout with 109 branches, followed by Standard Bank with 74 and FNB with 20.

The expansion is part of a digital partnership model with the Department of Home Affairs that was launched earlier in 2026. It allows bank branches to run Smart ID processes through their own systems rather than relying on Home Affairs infrastructure, the way the old model worked.

Under the previous arrangement, only 248 Home Affairs offices and 32 bank branches offered Smart ID replacement services. The jump to 203 dedicated bank branches has expanded access in a short space of time, with over 250,000 people already having used the service since it launched on 9 March 2026.

Why switching to an ID card is best

Around 16 million South Africans are still walking around with the old Green ID Book, and the Department of Home Affairs has been clear about why that needs to change. The Green ID Book is far more vulnerable to fraud and identity theft than the Smart ID card.

Replacing it is seen as a key step in protecting the country's identity system and securing the national population register.

The new bank-based process makes switching easier than ever. There is no paperwork involved, and no appointment is needed. The full biometric application can be completed in as little as five minutes at a participating branch.

What is coming next for Smart IDs at banks

The rollout is not finished yet. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the target is to have 750 bank branches offering Smart ID services by the end of 2026.

First-time Smart ID applications, passport applications and home delivery options are also being added to the bank branch offering.

Almost every major bank in South Africa has signed on to the project, with Nedbank, Absa, TymeBank, Discovery Bank and African Bank all set to join Capitec, Standard Bank, and FNB at some point.

A person taking their biometrics. Images: Europa Press News / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on South African IDs and Home Affairs

Briefly News recently reported on South Africa's plan to introduce digital IDs that could live on a smartphone.

recently reported on South Africa's plan to introduce digital IDs that could live on a smartphone. The government's proposed digital identity framework sparked a serious debate about security.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also raised alarm after a viral video showed Pakistani nationals with South African IDs appearing to campaign for the ANC.

Source: Briefly News