GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard how Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi and other officers were involved in the theft of precious stones in 2023.

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Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi has been implicated in the theft of R14.9 million in precious stones. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Official

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The information came to light thanks to the testimony of Witness K, who provided partial in-camera testimony to the Commission on 23 June 2026.

An inspector within the VIP unit of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), Witness K, testified about how Commissioner Mkhwanazi’s role was in the theft of the stones and the money they received for it.

What did Witness K testify about?

During her partial in-camera testimony, Witness K told the Commission that she was in a romantic relationship with the suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief and assisted him financially. When she could no longer do so, he allegedly asked her to keep her ear to the ground and pass on any information involving money to him.

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Witness K testified that she then told him about information she previously received about illegal stones at a block of flats in Killarney. A raid was conducted at the property, and the stones, valued at approximately R14.9 million, were seized.

Witness K insisted that the seizure was not a legitimate joint operation with provincial authorities, saying it included EMPD constables Kersha-Leigh Stols and Ayden “Adrian” McKenzie, as well as Etienne van der Walt, the owner of a private security company.

Witness K received money for the stones

The witness further explained that the stones were handed over to the informant, who paid her R110,000 for them.

She stated this money was shared equally among the five people, with each receiving R22,000 each. False operational logs/SAP13 forms were also allegedly created to make it seem as if the operation was legitimate.

Source: Briefly News