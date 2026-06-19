Major General Lesetja Senona testified about claims made by Warrant Officer Karl Sander about a polygraph test

The suspended Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) explained why it was done

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on General Senona's claims, sharing mixed reactions to them

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General Lesetja Senona denied that he subjected Warrant Officer Karl Sander to a polygraph test over his stolen coffee machine. Image: @The_Bulrushes

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Major General Lesetja Senona has denied that he subjected Warrant Officer Karl Sander to a polygraph test over the theft of his own coffee machine.

General Senona, the suspended Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, in KwaZulu-Natal, made the statement on 19 June 2026, as he returned to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

During his testimony, General Senona addressed WO Sander’s comments about his coffee machine. The senior narcotics investigator claimed that his coffee machine was stolen from inside the DPIC offices. His testimony sparked amusement online and also led to the creation of a Back-A-Buddy campaign to raise funds to get him a new machine.

Warrant Officer Karl Sander told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry how his coffee machine was stolen. Image: Central News

Source: Facebook

What did General Senona say?

Speaking about the incident, the suspended KZN Hawks head said that WO Sander came to the Commission to cry about and blamed him for subjecting him to the polygraph test, which was not correct.

“Maybe for lack of a better word, it would have been insane for me to have done that,” he said.

General Senona explained that several items were stolen from the office, which was not just accessible to the public, and so it was believed that someone in the office was responsible. Brigadier Campbell Nyuswa, the suspended Provincial Commander of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit for the Hawks, then initiated that the members undergo a polygraph test, with General Senona signing off on it.

He maintained that it was not done to punish anyone.

South Africans weigh in on General Senona’s comments

Social media users reacted to the suspended KZN Hawks head’s comments, sharing varied reactions to them.

Ray Sika Molokomme joked:

“He thinks he has backup with Mpofu. Someone tell him, please.”

Thabo WA Thabo stated:

“Don't say he came here and cried.”

Jayzin Jay exclaimed:

“Senona, leave the coffee machine. You are a crook. You and Sibiya are part and parcel of a drug cartel together with Cat Matlala. You all benefited from the SAPS tender.”

Thabang Izybeats Moreo added:

“The tone will soon change. I would really appreciate it if he maintained the same energy throughout his testimony.”

Meahle Matthews noted:

“Okay. Now he remembers this issue, but other issues he couldn't remember.”

Sol Phenduka reacts to Sander's testimony

Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka reacted to the testimony given at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry by WO Sander.

Phenduka was reacting to a viral clip showing Sander telling the Commission how he was accused of stealing his own coffee machine.

Phenduka expressed concern, saying the situation reflected deeper issues within South Africa’s law enforcement system.

Source: Briefly News