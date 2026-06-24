At least 20 people have died as an intense heatwave continues to grip several European countries

Two young children were found unresponsive inside a vehicle in France as temperatures soared

Authorities across France, Spain, Italy and the UK have issued warnings as record-breaking heat continues

A severe heatwave sweeping across Europe has left at least 20 people dead and forced governments to issue urgent warnings as temperatures continue to reach dangerous levels. Among the victims were two young children found unresponsive inside a vehicle in south-eastern France, highlighting the devastating impact of the extreme weather event. The video by the TikTok page @7newsaustralia on 24 June 2026, showed people flooding beaches and rivers.

Two people cooled off by sitting inside a public water fountain directly in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Image: 7NewsAustralia

Source: Facebook

Meteorologists have warned that the heatwave is far from over, with several countries expected to experience temperatures exceeding 40°C in the coming days. The deaths of two children aged two and four have shocked France after they were discovered inside a family vehicle near the town of Carpentras. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. While officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death, extreme temperatures are believed to be a central focus of the inquiry.

The incident comes as France battles one of its most intense early-summer heatwaves in recent years. The country has already recorded several other heat-related fatalities. Three elderly people aged between 80 and 95 reportedly died near Bordeaux after suffering health complications linked to the soaring temperatures. Officials have also reported multiple drowning incidents as people seek relief from the heat.

A pedestrian carried an open umbrella for shade while walking across an expansive, sun-drenched plaza next to a long canal under a cloudless blue sky. Image: 7NewsAustralia

Source: Facebook

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Europe struggles with extreme temperatures

French authorities have placed dozens of regions under the country's highest heat alert level, affecting millions of residents. Forecasters predict temperatures could reach as high as 43°C in parts of France, with major cities including Paris, Toulouse and Tours also expected to endure extreme heat.

The hot weather has disrupted daily life across the country. According to the video by the account @7newsaustralia, more than 1,300 schools have reportedly closed, while many others have shortened teaching hours to protect pupils and staff. Rail services have also been affected as operators monitor infrastructure under the strain of prolonged high temperatures.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet users blame climate change amid heatwave

The conversation has quickly turned into a mix of practical survival tips and genuine curiosity regarding why air conditioning seems less prevalent in European countries. Some were highlighting how European heat hits differently compared to what they are used to back home.

Bro asked:

“Is AC illegal in Europe?”

BRUH commented:

“40°C is 104°F, which is an average summer day in Texas.”

This_Gettin_Old asked:

“Legit question, is Europe’s heat dry or humid?”

LongJohnSilvers joked:

“I wish there were machines that could make your whole house cold.”

Samweisenberg commented:

“Water needs to be more accessible in Europe.”

Morris commented:

“No one here is seeing the real problem: climate change.”

M commented:

“I’m Egyptian and Europe’s heat was the worst heat I’ve ever experienced.”

Jakeando72 advised:

“Y’all gotta drink more water.”

Phyllis Mertes commented:

“They need to start investing in AC because global warming isn’t going to get any better.”

Cam Rudder advised:

“Start buying AC, I don’t know what to tell you.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about heatwaves

The City of Cape Town is ready to activate its heatwave hazard-specific plan in preparation for the upcoming heatwave.

The South African Weather Service has urged members of the public to take extra caution as a heatwave is expected to last the entire week.

An American tourist crashed out over Cape Town's brutal 40-degree March heat while standing outside in a hoodie and complaining to his thousands of TikTok followers.

Source: Briefly News