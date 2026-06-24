A truck transporting more than 400 honeybee hives overturned in Texas, releasing millions of bees

Residents were advised to stay indoors while emergency crews and beekeepers worked to secure the area

Experts fear many colonies may not survive despite efforts to rescue the bees and their queens

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Honeybees flying in mid-air on the left with an image of emergency workers wearing protective hazard suits managing an overturned commercial truck on the right. Image: @CollinRugg

Source: Twitter

Residents of a small Texas community were ordered to stay indoors after a truck carrying hundreds of honeybee hives overturned, releasing over 24 million bees into the surrounding area. According to the video by the account @fox4newsdallasfortworth on 23 June 2026, the accident occurred near Mauriceville in Orange County, Texas, close to the Louisiana border.

The unusual incident sparked a large-scale emergency response as first responders and volunteer beekeepers rushed to contain the swarms and protect both residents and the surviving colonies. Authorities temporarily closed roads and warned people living nearby to keep their doors and windows shut while recovery operations continued.

Truck carrying hundreds of hives crashes

According to the page @fox4newsdallasfortworth, the truck was transporting more than 400 honeybee hives when it reportedly took a wrong turn and lost control while attempting a sharp corner. The vehicle overturned into a ditch, causing many of the hives to rupture on impact.

Within moments, massive swarms of bees filled the air around the crash site, creating a potentially dangerous situation for emergency workers and nearby residents. Officials advised people in the immediate area to remain indoors and avoid the scene while specialists worked to contain the insects.

Reports indicate the truck was carrying 406 hives, with each colony estimated to contain between 60,000 and 80,000 bees. While authorities have not confirmed an exact figure, experts say estimates of more than 24 million bees being transported are realistic based on the size of commercial honeybee colonies. Despite the enormous number of bees released into the area, authorities reported no major injuries linked to the incident. Some people involved in the recovery effort were reportedly stung, but no serious medical emergencies were announced.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet buzz with hilarious puns after massive bee spill

The unusual containment situation has triggered a wave of lighthearted comedy across social media, with commentators completely bypassing any panic in favor of endless bee-related wordplay.

Tabole joked:

“You can’t bee serious.”

1sydee asked:

“How do you know it’s 24 million?”

RyeDah commented:

“The comment section is just buzzing with questions.”

Randy joked:

“This town will never bee the same.”

Burnt Spoon commented:

“I don’t bee-lieve this story.”

Chelle Rulez asked:

“24 million bees? What kind of bees?”

Jess asked:

“What neighbourhood in Texas? It’s big around here.”

Adonai 2024 commented:

“This could be a huge problem for people who are allergic.”

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Source: Briefly News