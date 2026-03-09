Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

SAWS Warns of Week-Long Heatwave for Parts of South Africa
South Africa

SAWS Warns of Week-Long Heatwave for Parts of South Africa

by  Tebogo Mokwena
3 min read
  • The South African Weather Service has urged members of the public to take extra caution as a heatwave is expected to last the entire week
  • It issued a warning of higher-than-normal conditions that will persist in the western parts of the country
  • The heatwave follows a weekend in which much of the country experienced heavy rainfall, as temperatures will be at their highest during the week

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SAWS warned that temperatures will skyrocket over the week in the Western Cape and Northern Cape
Temperatures will soar in the Western and Northern Capes. Image: the_burtons
Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — Residents of the Western Cape and the Northern Cape have been cautioned to follow safety precautions as a heatwave is expected to sweep through the western parts of the country and last throughout the week from 9 to 13 March 2026.

Read also

Firefighters tackle blaze at China Mall in Durban, 14 trading units impacted

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), temperatures in the western and south-western parts of South Africa, particularly most of the Western Cape, are expected to soar and reach between highs of 36 to 42 degrees in some areas, following a period of cool weather and heavy rainfall. SAWS noted that the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, the West Coast District, Cape Metropole, Cape Winelands, parts of the Overberg, Central, and Little Karoo in the Western Cape will be the most affected.

Causes of the upcoming heatwave

SAWS said the heatwave will be caused by the presence of a strong, slow-moving high-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere. SAWS observed that the heatwave will be caused by an upper-air high-pressure system, where the air sinks and warms as it descends. This system will result in scorching temperatures and wind flowing on the country's western shoreline.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

SAWS noted that the heatwave will reach its peak on 10 and 11 March, and the Central and Little Karoo will be hit by the high temperatures on 10 March.

Western Cape and Northern Cape residents have been cautioned to keep safe as weather temperatures will rise
It's going to be a hot week in parts of Mzansi. Image: MementoJpeg
Source: Getty Images

Safety tips to follow during a heatwave

Residents in the affected areas have been warned that the heatwave may result in health hazards like dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Members of the public are cautioned to remain hydrated by drinking lots of water, limit outdoor activities especially between 12 and 3 pm, and stay in the shade as much as possible, wear loose, light-coloured clothing, and keep an eye on the vulnerable, including babies and the elderly.

Read also

2 bodies found as car with 8 passengers swept away in KwaZulu-Natal

SAWS also warned residents never to leave children or animals in parked cars, even for a short time. Residents have been told to avoid strenuous physical activity during the hottest part of the day.

3 Briefly News articles about SAWS

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.

Tags:
Northern CapeWestern CapeWeather
Hot:
Sue aikens Johnny joey jones Tia kemp Derek lipps Xandra pohl