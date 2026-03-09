The South African Weather Service has urged members of the public to take extra caution as a heatwave is expected to last the entire week

It issued a warning of higher-than-normal conditions that will persist in the western parts of the country

The heatwave follows a weekend in which much of the country experienced heavy rainfall, as temperatures will be at their highest during the week

WESTERN CAPE — Residents of the Western Cape and the Northern Cape have been cautioned to follow safety precautions as a heatwave is expected to sweep through the western parts of the country and last throughout the week from 9 to 13 March 2026.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), temperatures in the western and south-western parts of South Africa, particularly most of the Western Cape, are expected to soar and reach between highs of 36 to 42 degrees in some areas, following a period of cool weather and heavy rainfall. SAWS noted that the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, the West Coast District, Cape Metropole, Cape Winelands, parts of the Overberg, Central, and Little Karoo in the Western Cape will be the most affected.

Causes of the upcoming heatwave

SAWS said the heatwave will be caused by the presence of a strong, slow-moving high-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere. SAWS observed that the heatwave will be caused by an upper-air high-pressure system, where the air sinks and warms as it descends. This system will result in scorching temperatures and wind flowing on the country's western shoreline.

SAWS noted that the heatwave will reach its peak on 10 and 11 March, and the Central and Little Karoo will be hit by the high temperatures on 10 March.

Safety tips to follow during a heatwave

Residents in the affected areas have been warned that the heatwave may result in health hazards like dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Members of the public are cautioned to remain hydrated by drinking lots of water, limit outdoor activities especially between 12 and 3 pm, and stay in the shade as much as possible, wear loose, light-coloured clothing, and keep an eye on the vulnerable, including babies and the elderly.

SAWS also warned residents never to leave children or animals in parked cars, even for a short time. Residents have been told to avoid strenuous physical activity during the hottest part of the day.

