SAWS Warns of Thunderstorms in Parts of South Africa As High Temperatures Persist
- The South African Weather Service has warned that parts of the country will be hit by severe rainfall and thunderstorms after a heatwave passed through the land
- SAWS issued various Yellow Level warnings for provinces like Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, North West, and the coastal regions
- The provinces have been warned to prepare for localized flooding and strong winds
For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
GAUTENG— The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued several weather warnings for parts of the country as high temperatures continue to bring heat to South Africans.
According to SAWS, a Yellow Level 4 warning was issued for parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, while a Yellow Level 2 warning was issued for most of the Eastern Cape, parts of the Free State, large parts of the Western Cape, portions of the Northern Cape, and a small part of the North West bordering the Northern Cape.
SAWS prepares Mzansi for rainfall
Port Shepstone, Pietermaritzburg, and parts of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) will be hit by heavy downpours, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying bridges on 9 February, and is expected to result in strong, damaging winds and hail. Areas surrounding Ladysmith and on the border between Lesotho and KZN will also experience heavy showers.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Worster in the Western Cape, Bredasdorp, and Hangklip on the coast will also experience heavy rainfall, with an 80% chance of downpours. Much of the central and southern coastal regions of the country will experience a 60% chance of rainfall, which could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements.
Rainfall for 10 February
The severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall will continue for the central parts of the country, including the Free State, the western parts of the North West, much of the Eastern Cape, and the south and south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. These regions will experience a 60% chance of rainfall.
A look at storms, heatwaves, and floods in 2026
The 2026 year began with floods and devastating rainfall, causing damage and deaths in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and other parts of the country. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) declared the floods a national disaster after the death toll rose to 17.
Recently, a heatwave hit the country, and temperatures soared to above 32 degrees in KwaZulu-Natal. Although the heatwave subsided on 6 February, high temperatures continued, and authorities cautioned members of the public to remain hydrated and avoid travelling in direct sunlight.
Limpopo floods destroy 36 homes in Giyani
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the recent Limpopo floods resulted in the destruction of 36 homes in Giyani. President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the area, which was devastated.
Ramaphosa also confirmed that one victim was a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the floods. Districts including Vhembe, Mopani, and parts of Sekhukhune, Capricorn, and Waterberg were badly affected.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.