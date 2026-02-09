The South African Weather Service has warned that parts of the country will be hit by severe rainfall and thunderstorms after a heatwave passed through the land

SAWS issued various Yellow Level warnings for provinces like Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, North West, and the coastal regions

The provinces have been warned to prepare for localized flooding and strong winds

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal will experience rainfall. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued several weather warnings for parts of the country as high temperatures continue to bring heat to South Africans.

According to SAWS, a Yellow Level 4 warning was issued for parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, while a Yellow Level 2 warning was issued for most of the Eastern Cape, parts of the Free State, large parts of the Western Cape, portions of the Northern Cape, and a small part of the North West bordering the Northern Cape.

SAWS prepares Mzansi for rainfall

Port Shepstone, Pietermaritzburg, and parts of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) will be hit by heavy downpours, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying bridges on 9 February, and is expected to result in strong, damaging winds and hail. Areas surrounding Ladysmith and on the border between Lesotho and KZN will also experience heavy showers.

Worster in the Western Cape, Bredasdorp, and Hangklip on the coast will also experience heavy rainfall, with an 80% chance of downpours. Much of the central and southern coastal regions of the country will experience a 60% chance of rainfall, which could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements.

Rainfall for 10 February

The severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall will continue for the central parts of the country, including the Free State, the western parts of the North West, much of the Eastern Cape, and the south and south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. These regions will experience a 60% chance of rainfall.

A look at storms, heatwaves, and floods in 2026

The 2026 year began with floods and devastating rainfall, causing damage and deaths in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and other parts of the country. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) declared the floods a national disaster after the death toll rose to 17.

Recently, a heatwave hit the country, and temperatures soared to above 32 degrees in KwaZulu-Natal. Although the heatwave subsided on 6 February, high temperatures continued, and authorities cautioned members of the public to remain hydrated and avoid travelling in direct sunlight.

Rainfall will hit the central parts of South Africa. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

