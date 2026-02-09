A bus overturned in Reservoir Hills, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, injuring up to 20 passengers

Emergency services have closed the roadway for treatment and recovery operations

Motorists were advised to avoid the Reservoir Hills area and use alternative routes

Several people, including schoolchildren, were injured when a bus overturned in Reservoir Hills, west of Durban. Image: _ArriveAlive/X

KWAZULU-NATAL, DURBAN - Traffic has been brought to a standstill in Reservoir Hills, west of Durban, after a bus carrying passengers, including schoolchildren, overturned, leaving up to 20 people injured.

Schoolchildren injured in crash

Emergency medical services closed the entire roadway to allow for treatment and transportation of the injured to hospital. Private ambulance crews are managing the scene, with recovery operations expected to follow once all patients have been cleared.

Emergency services have warned that the road will remain closed for an extended period and have urged motorists to avoid Reservoir Hills and make use of alternative routes while operations continue.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts on the incident.

Simphiwe Tshabalala said:

"There's some kind of satanic sacrifice happening in this country."

Thandiwe Bhengu said:

"This is demonic now."

Xolile P Ntulii said:

"Where are the gape standers/intercessors, who'll pray for the world, the angels of darkness are deployed to kill people,so we need to pray continuously."

Thyroid Angels Center said:

"Drivers need advanced driving lessons."

Sanele Mpofana said:

"Even if it is just a for a few weeks, it will not only affect the children and parents, but it is being prayed over so much, something is wrong here."

Emergency services have warned that the road will remain closed for an extended period. Image: _ArriveAlive/X

Other road accidents in SA

Multiple schoolchildren have been injured in a crash in the Glenwood area of Durban, sparking further frustration about the state of the scholar transport system. The learners were injured after the taxi they were travelling in T-boned a bakkie on 26 January 2026. The crash happened on Lena Ahrens Road near Rhodes Avenue, and thankfully, no fatalities were reported.

Some family members of the 11 people killed in a crash on the R102 have called for the owner of the truck to be held accountable. Eleven people, including a scholar, were killed in a horrific crash in Isipingo, south of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on 29 January 2026. The accident involved a truck and a taxi. The taxi driver was injured in the crash, while the truck driver had to be taken to a safe place following the outrage over the incident.

Another scholar transport incident was reported in Gauteng after a minibus carrying schoolchildren caught fire on Wednesday morning, 21 January 2026. The fire broke out in Lenasia South while the vehicle was travelling to school. Footage circulating on social media showed a white Mercedes minibus in flames as residents in the area moved in to assist. Community members were seen removing school bags from the vehicle and attempting to put out the fire.

