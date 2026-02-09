The Gauteng legislature flagged urgent safety concerns at Olievenhoutbosch police station in Centurion

No functional holding cells were found, risking public safety and efficient policing

Social media reactions highlighted the ongoing issues with SAPS infrastructure and crime management

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The Gauteng legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has raised concerns about the unsafe conditions at the Olievenhoutbosch police station. Image: MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, CENTURION - The Gauteng legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has flagged serious safety concerns at the Olievenhoutbosch police station following an unannounced visit on Sunday, 8 February 2026.

Safety concerns at the Olievenhoutbosch police station

The committee inspected the station to assess working conditions and found that there are no functional holding cells. As a result, police are keeping suspects, including those facing violent crime charges, at the front desk alongside victims and members of the public. The committee also identified weak infrastructure, overcrowding, poor lighting and severe shortages of resources.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Committee chairperson Bandile Masuku said the situation requires urgent intervention. He said the committee had taken note of the risks and would engage relevant authorities to ensure that South African Police Service members in Olievenhoutbosch are provided with safe, adequate and dignified working conditions that support effective crime prevention and community safety.

The committee also noted issues such as weak infrastructure, overcrowding, insufficient lighting, and severe resource shortages. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts regarding the unexpected visit.

Tshepo Lucky said:

"Some big SAPS infrastructure in Pretoria with big information on the Pretoria North R101 road and some in Pretoria CBD are collapsing, so you can't expect a good police station anymore."

Mandla Vincent Spikijo said:

"Just close it, who do you blame? It's the government and the building planner."

Ex Ternal David said:

"Just visit all the police stations. You guys are just talking without a plan of action."

Mthabisi Moyo Bhebhe said:

"Keeping criminals at the front desk of the office puts many lives at risk, and the police's shortage of staff and equipment makes it difficult to combat crime."

Shelton KingMash Khutsho

"Most of the time, they struggle to attend crime scenes during the night because they don't have many vehicles."

Kaybee Lebogo said:

"Thugs are doing as they wish, people are killed and robbed, and hijackers are just committing crimes there."

Other crime-related stories

KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Police Commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba has reported notable declines in several crime categories across the province. KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, Makoba outlined a comparative review of crime statistics from 15 October to 30 December 2025, measured against the same period in 2024. The analysis covered reports from districts and police stations across the province.

Cape Town’s law enforcement agencies have reported more than 1,350 arrests so far this month, the City said on Monday, 26 January 2026. Eyewitness News (EWN) reported that JP Smith, City Mayoral Committee member for safety and security, Metro Police said officers accounted for 146 of these arrests, including 22 for driving under the influence.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says SAPS operations over the festive season led to the arrest of more than 230,000 suspects across the country. Masemola highlighted that over 4,000 of those detained were linked to cases of murder and attempted murder, underscoring the severity of violent crime during the period.

Source: Briefly News