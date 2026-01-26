Cape Town’s law enforcement agencies have made over 1,350 arrests in January, including 146 by Metro Police officers, with 22 for driving under the influence

Reports indicate that over the past week alone, officers made 404 arrests and issued nearly 4,000 traffic and by-law fines

City safety officials urged residents to exercise personal responsibility, noting that better decision-making can reduce road accidents

Cape Town's law enforcement agencies have reported more than 1,350 arrests.

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE- Cape Town’s law enforcement agencies have reported more than 1,350 arrests so far this month, the City said on Monday, 26 January 2026.

Eyewitness News (EWN) reported that JP Smith, City Mayoral Committee member for safety and security, Metro Police said officers accounted for 146 of these arrests, including 22 for driving under the influence.

How many arrests have law enforcement made?

According to Smith, over the past week alone, enforcement teams made 404 arrests and issued nearly 4,000 traffic and by-law fines during routine patrols. In total, officers have made 176 arrests and issued over 11,000 fines since the start of the year.

Traffic officials also recorded 62 arrests for driving under the influence, alongside more than 80,000 traffic offences.

Smith noted a recent increase in road accidents and urged residents to exercise personal responsibility.

“Better decision-making and accountability can reduce the pressure on emergency services and improve public safety,” he said.

KZN festive sweep: 226 arrests

Similarly, Kwazulu-Natal traffic authorities conducted a major road-safety operation across Esikhawini, Empangeni, and Richards Bay, resulting in 226 motorists being arrested, many for driving under the influence of alcohol. The operation was part of a broader initiative to curb reckless driving, reduce road accidents, and enforce compliance with traffic laws. Officers carried out checks at multiple locations, focusing on high-risk areas and habitual offenders, and several vehicles were also impounded for violations.

