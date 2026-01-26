A 19-year-old suspect is set to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court after being arrested for a mass shooting at an illegal shebeen in Philippi East

Police say three gunmen opened fire on patrons inside the Marikana informal settlement, killing eight men and one woman in a brutal attack that has shocked the community

Authorities are still hunting for two more suspects as concerns grow over gang violence and possible links to extortion networks

A 19-year-old suspect will appear in court in connection with the Philippi massacre.Image: SA Police Services/ Facebook

CAPE TOWN- A 19-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 26 January 2026, after being arrested in connection with a mass shooting at an illegal shebeen in Philippi East.

The attack, which happened just after midnight on Saturday, 17, January 2026, in the Marikana informal settlement, left nine people dead and one person in hospital.

According to police, three gunmen entered the shebeen and opened fire on people inside. Eight men and one woman were killed in the shooting, while another victim was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

What happened?

The shooting took place at a shebeen in Marikana, a crowded informal settlement in Philippi East. Witnesses said three armed men stormed into the liquor outlet and began shooting at people without warning. Police arrived at the scene to find bodies lying on the floor, with tables overturned and blood everywhere. Eight men and one woman were declared dead at the scene. One survivor was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The motive for the attack is still unknown. Police believe it may be linked to gang activity or a planned hit, as no items were stolen during the shooting. In Philippi East, violence is often driven by gang fights over drugs and territory.Police are still searching for the two other suspects involved. While the arrest of one suspect has brought some hope for justice, it also highlights the ongoing problem of gun violence in Cape Town’s townships.

Massacre tied to extortion networks

Residents in Philippi live in fear and have sounded the alarm about the mass murder and the link to extortion networks, a sentiment echoed by security analyst Eldred de Klerk, who said extortion syndicates typically prey on vulnerable, cash-based businesses such as spaza shops, informal traders and unlicensed operations. He explained that victims often view the first payment as a once-off, only to find themselves trapped in a cycle of регуляр demands that grow over time. He further said victims of extortion remain quiet and do not report the crime to SAPS for fear of retaliation from the gangs, allowing criminal networks to operate unchecked until violence erupts.

Previous massacre in Philippi East

In a related incident, seven men were shot and killed in Phillipi East in the Western Cape on Friday, 17 October 2025. According to the police in the Western Cape, the seven men, aged between 20 and 30, were shot and killed on Road 53, Better Life. SAPS said that Detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit have been assigned to the case and are following all possible leads to track down and arrest those behind the brutal attack.

Police continue the manhunt for other suspects after a deadly shooting in a tavern in Philippi, Cape Town. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that an e-hailing driver in Philippi, Cape Town, was robbed of his phone and wallet during an incident that was captured on dashcam and shared on social media, shocking many South Africans. The video shows a man approaching the driver’s car, demanding valuables, and then leaving with the stolen items before the driver drives away. Online commenters expressed concern about safety in Philippi and other areas known for crime, saying such attacks make drivers fearful of certain neighbourhoods.

