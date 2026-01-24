Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Inanda Task Team traced wanted suspects to a home in Inanda

One of the suspects has been on the run for two years and was wanted for a string of violent crimes in the area

Two of the suspects survived the shootout and escaped the scene, prompting police to launch a manhunt for them

KWAZULU-NATAL – Two wanted suspects have been fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Inanda, northwest of Durban.

The suspects, who were wanted for murders and robberies, were killed in the shootout on 24 January 2026. They were traced to the area by the South African Police Service Inanda Task Team. Two other suspects, who were part of the group, fled the scene.

Suspect on the run for two years

According to eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah, one of the suspects has been wanted for two years and was traced by task team members to a house in the uMzinyathi area in Inanda.

When officers arrived on scene, two armed men opened fire on them, supported by the other two suspects inside the house. The two inside, which included the suspect who has been on the run for two years, were shot dead. The other two men managed to flee the scene, and a manhunt has been launched for them.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be provided once it becomes available.

