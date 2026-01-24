Inanda Shootout Leaves Two Wanted Men Dead, Police Launch Manhunt for Remaining Suspects
- Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Inanda Task Team traced wanted suspects to a home in Inanda
- One of the suspects has been on the run for two years and was wanted for a string of violent crimes in the area
- Two of the suspects survived the shootout and escaped the scene, prompting police to launch a manhunt for them
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
KWAZULU-NATAL – Two wanted suspects have been fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Inanda, northwest of Durban.
The suspects, who were wanted for murders and robberies, were killed in the shootout on 24 January 2026. They were traced to the area by the South African Police Service Inanda Task Team. Two other suspects, who were part of the group, fled the scene.
Suspect on the run for two years
According to eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah, one of the suspects has been wanted for two years and was traced by task team members to a house in the uMzinyathi area in Inanda.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
When officers arrived on scene, two armed men opened fire on them, supported by the other two suspects inside the house. The two inside, which included the suspect who has been on the run for two years, were shot dead. The other two men managed to flee the scene, and a manhunt has been launched for them.
*This is a developing story, and more information will be provided once it becomes available.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za