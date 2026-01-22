Police Minister acknowledges ongoing struggle with gang violence in Western and Eastern Cape

Criminal activities include sustained killings, overwhelming law enforcement and community safety concerns

Residents call for peace while police increase visibility in violent hotspots across affected areas

CAPE TOWN-Police are still struggling to contain gang violence in the Western and Eastern Cape, acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia admitted during a visit to Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

According to IOL, Cachalia said law enforcement is overwhelmed by the scale and brutality of organised crime in both provinces. He warned that gangs are carrying out sustained killing sprees, particularly in the Western Cape, with similar patterns now emerging in parts of the Eastern Cape.

“We are not yet in a position to end this criminality. The challenge of organised crime in both provinces remains unresolved, and it is something we must confront head-on,” he said.

Cachalia also questioned the effectiveness of anti-gang units, describing their deployment as inconsistent and often reactive rather than strategic. His visit comes after months of bloodshed across Nelson Mandela Bay, which includes Gqeberha, Kariega, and Despatch. The city’s northern suburbs, Gelvandale, Algoa Park, and Helenvale, saw a surge in killings late last year, with 118 people murdered between August and December, according to the Spiritual Crime Prevention group.

Firoz calls on Cape Town gangs to stop fighting

Earlier, Cachalia had called on rival gangs in Cape Town, especially on the Cape Flats, to end their violent conflicts, describing the ongoing shootings as unacceptable. He appealed to the 27th Interpol African Regional Conference in Cape Town in August last year and said he plans to return to the province to engage further with religious and community leaders. His remarks come amid growing concern over the deadly impact of gang warfare on local communities, with some residents even urging the minister to deploy the army to restore calm.

