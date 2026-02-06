Police arrested more than 230,000 suspects nationwide during the festive season, National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola revealed

Over 4,000 of those detained were linked to murder and attempted murder and 33,000 arrests for drug-related crimes

Masemola said about 2,700 convictions have already been secured, with thousands of cases still before the courts

SAPS arrests over 230,000 suspects during festive season crackdown. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Getty Images

GAUTENG- National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says SAPS operations over the festive season led to the arrest of more than 230,000 suspects across the country.

Briefing the media in Pretoria on 6 February 2026, Masemola highlighted that over 4,000 of those detained were linked to cases of murder and attempted murder, underscoring the severity of violent crime during the period.

He noted that the courts have so far secured approximately 2,700 convictions arising from the arrests, with many cases still before the justice system. Drug-related offences accounted for a significant portion of the clampdown, with more than 33,000 people apprehended for possession of narcotics and a further 4,281 arrested for dealing.

Masemola said the figures reflected intensified police visibility and targeted operations aimed at reducing crime during the busy holiday months. He added that SAPS would continue working with prosecutors to ensure that those arrested are successfully brought to book.

Northern Cape arrests 300 suspects during festive season

In a related article, Northern Cape police intensified their festive season crime operations, resulting in more than 300 suspects being arrested for a range of offences, including murder, attempted murder, assault and drug-related crimes. The arrests were part of coordinated visible policing efforts that included stop-and-search actions, roadblocks and patrols across the province. Authorities said the blitz aimed to disrupt violent and serious crime hotspots and enhance safety during the busy holiday period.

3 Briefly articles on crime during the festive season

KwaZulu-Natal police intensified festive season crime operations and even arrested SAPS officers suspected of wrongdoing, highlighting efforts to tackle crime within the force as well as in the community. Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was praised by members of the public for his leadership and commitment to law enforcement during the holiday period.

Traffic authorities reported a significant spike in drunk-driving arrests over the festive period, with more than 240 motorists detained for driving under the influence of alcohol on South African roads. Johannesburg Metro Police accounted for over 170 of these arrests since late December, while Western Cape traffic services also recorded dozens of DUI detentions, prompting officials to warn about the dangers of impaired driving. Traffic officials expressed deep concern over the numbers, linking them to tragic road fatalities and urging motorists to prioritise sober and safe driving.

The KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate conducted the NenzaniLaEzweni Operation, resulting in the arrest of 226 motorists in one weekend during the festive season. The blitz was part of efforts to enforce traffic laws and improve road safety across the province. KZN Transport MEC Duma highlighted that over that weekend, a total of 226 motorists were arrested across Esikhawini, Empangeni, and Richards Bay as part of the ongoing operation.

General Masemola highlighted that over 4,000 of those detained were linked to cases of murder and attempted murder. Image: SA Police Services/ Facebook

Previously, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi warned that there will be zero tolerance for taverns operating without proper licences during the festive season, saying police will target unlicensed establishments to uphold the law and maintain order. He emphasised that all tavern owners must comply with their licence conditions or face enforcement action as part of the Safer Festive Season Operation.

